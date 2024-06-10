On June 10, 2024, Kim Hye-yoon engaged in an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet My Daily. The conversation centered around Lovely Runner and her portrayal of the character Im Sol. She met with reporter Lee Ye-joo at a cafe in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to celebrate the success and conclusion of Lovely Runner.

In the conversation, she talked about the significance of the Rakuten Viki series. She stated, as translated by X user @kdramasverse:

"It is a very precious project for me in many ways."

Kim Hye-yoon portrayed the character of Im Sol, an ardent fangirl who travels back in the past to save her idol Ryu Sun-jae (played by Byeon Woo-seok) from his untimely death.

Kim Hye-yoon confessed that she improved as an actor and a person through Lovely Runner

During the interview, Kim Hye-yoon explained why she needed to take on the character of Im Sol, revealing that the series served as a platform for her growth as an artist and a person.

She learned a lot of things from Im Sol and cited it as the reason for the project being meaningful. She stated, as translated by X user @kdramasverse:

"I was able to level up one level more through Lovely Runner. Not only as an actor Kim Hye-yoon, but also as a person Kim Hye-yoon, I learned a lot from Solie through this work, and that is why it is meaningful."

The Lovely Runner actress further confessed that she liked the message of the show, where Ryu Sun-jae encouraged Im Sol to fight the storm and live a day because it was a nice day. She added, as translated by @kdramasverse:

"In particular, the message given in Lovely Runner touched me a lot was, in the beginning, Sunjae says to Solie, ‘It’s a really nice day, so try living.’ It was comforting to think that such messages could give someone hope, and it was Solie’s favorite part of the drama."

Kim Hye-yoon further elaborated, as translated by X user @kdramasverse:

"The person Sol liked the most in the world, Sunjae, lived in the house right next door, but Sol lived without knowing it, and as I watched it, I thought, 'There must have been things I missed in my life. So I did think of the past & going back to the past.' It is a very precious project for me in many ways."

Kim Hye-yoon also disclosed that she cried throughout the filming of the series, and because of crying many times, she felt sleepy. She always kept snacks in the car to recharge her sugar level and to keep herself awake. The actress also sarcastically stated that, due to crying, one more nutritional supplement has been added to her diet.

She also told the outlet how Byeon Woo-seok provided help whenever she needed to express emotions. She admitted to relying on him during filming, stating that whenever she needed to cry, Sol's emotions automatically came when she looked at the actor's eyes and expressions.

Im Sol in Lovely Runner (Image via X/@CJndrama)

Kim Hye-yoon, a South Korean actress and model, rose to fame through her portrayal of Kang Ye-seo in the 2018 series Sky Castle. She then went on to act in multiple series, including Extraordinary You, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Snowdrop, and made a cameo appearance in the 2022 series, Cleaning Up. Additionally, she landed her first leading role in the 2022 film The Girl on a Bulldozer.

Viewers can stream Lovely Runner on Rakuten Viki and TVING.

