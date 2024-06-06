Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE band’s ’Sudden Shower’ gets spot for M COUNTDOWN Monthly Pick alongside Aespa's ‘Supernova’ for May 2024

On June 5, 2024, Lovely Runner's original soundtrack (OST) Sudden Shower entered M COUNTDOWN Monthly Pick alongside Aespa's hit song Supernova for May 2024. Sudden Shower is a song by the fictional K-pop band ECLIPSE from the popular hit drama starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. It is the first time a K-drama OST has been picked by a South Korean music show. The drama's worldwide popularity has also resulted in the song charting on the Billboard Hot 200.

For the unversed, M COUNTDOWN is a South Korean music program broadcast by Mnet from the CJ E&M Center Studio. The program selects the most popular pick of the month among the latest song releases.

Meanwhile, the tvN drama premiered on April 8, 2024, and concluded on May 28 with the broadcast of episode 16. The drama's premise attracted attention from audiences all around the world, catapulting the major performers into newfound fame. The drama features a performance of the song Sudden Shower by Ryu Sun-jae, the vocalist of ECLIPSE. Ryu Sun-jae is the main character of Lovely Runner and is played by Byeon Woo-seok.

Lovely Runner's Sudden Shower enters Billboard Global 200 chart

The catchy song Sudden Shower by fictional K-pop band ECLIPSE unexpectedly rose to #199 on the Billboard Global 200 list on June 4, 2024. In the drama, Ryu Sun-jae wrote this song for his beloved Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), which he performs during his concerts in front of his fans.

One of the drama's original soundtracks overcame the odds and earned a coveted position on the Billboard Global 200 chart, making history. Billboard charts tally and calculate song sales and streaming statistics from over 200 areas worldwide in contrast to popular successes.

Sudden Shower also became popular on South Korea's domestic music charts and ranked at #4 on the Melon Top 100 chart as of June 5 KST. Notably, pre-order sales for the original soundtrack (OST) album of the tvN K-drama broke the previous record for the most pre-orders ever for a Korean OST album on June 5, according to CJ ENM.

The OST album consists of 54 songs, including ECLIPSE's #1 hit song, Sudden Shower, 10 vocal tracks, and 38 instrumental compositions. The release of the OST album has created much anticipation among fans as the album will contain tracks like Run Run, You & I, and No Fate, among others.

The TV drama Lovely Runner, a gripping story of a time-traveling romance, is at the center of this musical adventure. The plot centers on Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), a devoted fan who travels back to 2008 from 2023 to save her favorite singer, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), from meeting a tragic death. The story is interwoven with feelings, dreams, and the eternal power of love.

Lovely Runner is available for streaming on TVING in South Korea, U-Next in Japan, Vidio in Indonesia, and Viki and Viu in selected regions.