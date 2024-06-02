"I'm not drawing a line"— Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye-yoon shares her thoughts and equation with her co-star Byeon Woo-seok

South Korean actress Kim Hye-yoon, who starred in the popular tvN K-drama Lovely Runner, recently revealed her close equation with co-star Byeon Woo-seok. The lead duo earned global praise for their onscreen chemistry and acting prowess in Lovely Runner which aired its pilot episode on April 8, 2024.

In a recent episode of You Quiz on the Block earlier in May 2024, Byeon Woo-seok talked about how much he enjoyed working with Kim Hye-yoon on Lovely Runner. In addition, he shared that Kim Hye-yoon could contact him whenever she would like, and he would be happy to treat her anything she wanted to eat.

Feel the Movie, a South Korean media source, published an interview with Kim Hye-yoon on June 1, 2024, where the actress was asked to remark on Byeon Woo-seok's touching statement. The actress revealed how Byeon Woo-seok gave her a lot of support during the filming of the drama, and how their friendship evolved into one of "comrades-in-arms" during that time.

She added that during their filming, Byeon Woo-seok had promised her that if she ever called him, he would buy her food.

"Wooseok oppa told me that he briefly mentioned me in the epilogue. Actually, I relied on him and gained a lot of energy. Just as the Sol-Sunjae relationship has many emotional ups and downs, Sol herself also has many emotional scenes. And oppa always quietly waited for me to process my complicated emotions," Hye-yoon shared.

She further continued:

"When I told him about the 'comrades-in-arms', I'm not drawing a line (laugh). He promised that if I contacted him at any time, he would buy me food, so I would give it a go."

Kim Hye-yoon reveals her favorite moments from Lovely Runner including falling for Ryu Sun-jae

Kim Hye-yoon highlighted a moment when Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) got off the bus and said he had to go to the restroom because he had a stomachache so that Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) could actually go to the restroom. The actress explained that this scene struck a chord with her as it was the most plausible and realistic thing that could have happened to anyone.

She underscored Sun-jae's thoughtfulness and consideration towards others which made Sol fall in love with him. She said,

"When I fell in love with Sun-jae was the scene where he stopped the bus saying he had a stomachache and needed to go to the bathroom. That was reassuring and cool for no reason. I think I fell in love with the way he made sacrifices on my behalf, and it was the most realistic and realistic thing that could happen in a drama."

Kim Hye-yoon shared using her older sister and Byeon Woo-seok as a reference point to prepare for her scenes where she played the 33-year-old Im Sol. The actress mentioned that her older sister and Byeon Woo-seok share the same age in real life as they are both above 30.

Furthermore, she added studying the different hairstyles and outfit styles women of different age groups opt for so that she could portray Im Sol in three different life cycles: as a high school student, as a college student, and as a working professional.

She also shared that Song Geon-hee, who played Tae-sung in Lovely Runner, is one of her closest friends since they had shared a screen in Sky Castle (2016). The actress added that working alongside Song Geon-hee in the tvN K-drama taught her new things about acting and filming, which she is grateful for.

The actress also shared about her struggles with the height differences with her co-stars and revealed how she overcame the differences.

"It was difficult because they were both so big, but I gained some know-how while filming. To accommodate the height difference, we stacked boxes to create a path and walked along. When the box ended and the ground disappeared, I lifted my tiptoes and acted as if the box was connected," the actress revealed.

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoo, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub (from N. Flying) is available for online streaming on Viki.