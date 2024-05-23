Lovely Runner breaks records to achieve the highest weekly viewership among all 2024 dramas, tops charts for 6 consecutive weeks

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's popular ongoing drama Lovely Runner acquired a new feat as it maintained its top position on Viki for six consecutive weeks. On May 23, 2024, South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul reported that tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama remained at the top of 130 nations.

Lovely Runner held the top spot for six weeks running in 109 nations, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Brazil, and Mexico. Furthermore, as per Nielsen Korea statistics, the show's latest episode release had an average national audience rate of 4.8%. The show reached its best rating yet with episode 14, which was up 0.2% from episode 13's rating of 4.6%.

Lovely Runner develops as a romance with time travel and stars Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu sun-jae and Kim Hye-yoon as Im Sol. The plot shows Im Sol is an ardent fan devastated by the sudden death of her idol, Ryu Sun-jae. She sets out to change fate and save him and finds herself traveling back in time.

With every time slip, her determination to save Sun-jae's life gets stronger, and episode 13 ends with her traveling back in time again and erasing her first meeting with Sun-jae.

Lovely Runner leaves viewers on the edge with the ending of episode 14

Im Sol learns in episode 13 that things have changed for her and Sun-jae's future. As she watches Sun-jae getting stabbed by the cab driver and falls from a cliff, Sol breaks down in tears. She decides she will travel back in time again and uses Sun-jae's watch for the time slip.

Im Sol goes back to their initial meeting day. However, she alters the timeline by erasing their first encounter and making Ryu Sun-jae forget everything about her and their love. Im Sol gets fully engrossed in the rigors and difficulties of her work at the production firm in the current timeline. When episode 13 of Lovely Runner comes to a close, Im Sol unintentionally runs across Sun-jae, who is an actor in the new timeline.

The plot of episode 14 begins with Sun-jae's fortuitous encounter with Im Sol, which takes an unexpected turn when he misidentifies her as a thief. Later, Sun-jae accidentally receives a copy of a script written by Im Sol. Sun-jae shows his interest in the project, not realizing that the story is based on his and Sol's real lives. However, Im Sol is determined to stay away from him and protect him at any cost in the new timeline.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the last two episodes of the ongoing tvN drama Lovely Runner, scheduled to conclude on May 28, 2024. After episodes 13 and 14 left fans teary-eyed, they wondered if the lead pair of Lovely Runner would eventually get their happy ending.

Meanwhile, Disney+ K-drama Crash—also available on Viki—reached new heights and continues to grow in popularity after its debut. The riveting drama's most recent episode garnered an average national rating of 4.1%, a significant rise of 0.3% above the previous episode's rating of 3.8%. Crash is a comic criminal investigation genre and centers on a committed police squad entrusted with covering road accidents.