tvN in discussion to hold an offline fan event following the popularity of Lovely Runner 

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, is reported to be holding an offline fan meet due to its massive popularity. The drama first aired its pilot episode on April 8, 2024, and has constantly been a fan-favorite because of its gripping story and the lead actors' chemistry.

A special event for devoted fans is being discussed for the tvN drama, directed by Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop and written by Lee Si-eun. Reportedly, the production team has been communicating with affiliates to arrange the event's schedule, scope, and structure.

Expand Tweet

In the past, well-known shows have also presented a variety of such fan events. K-dramas that recorded high topicality, including Who Are You: School 2015 and Extraordinary Day, staged talk concerts and interacted with fans after their respective releases.

Additionally, the classic cult Reply 1988 starring Lee Hye-ri, Park Bo-gum, and Go Kyung-pyo, performed a drama concert in conjunction with the success of its OST in 2015.

Lovely Runner continues its successful run with record-breaking ratings every week

On May 8, 2024, Good Data Corporation released the poll for the first week of the new month. The romance time-slip drama, Lovely Runner, finished fourth on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas of May Week 1 with an extremely high topicality score of 65.43% (TV).

Since April 28, the tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama witnessed a spike in its viewership. Nielsen Korea reported that the show saw a significant gain of 1.1% from its previous episode and established a new personal milestone with an average countrywide rating of 4.5%.

Meanwhile, on May 6, 2024, Lovely Runner episode 9 saw a nationwide viewership rating of 4.759% and a 5.638% in Seoul. This is its highest rating to date. Episode 10 saw a decline but still managed to garner 4.725% of the total viewing throughout the country.

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner is based on a popular webtoon titled Tomorrow's Best and chronicles the adventures of Im Sol, played by Kim Hye-yoon (Sky Castle). Sol is a devoted admirer of Ryu Sun-jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok (20th Century Girl). Sun-jae later becomes a famous K-pop idol from the fictional group Eclipse.

The drama shows how Sun-jae's music provides comfort to Sol, who was a once-promising film director but a terrible accident left her crippled. Sol's world gets another hit when Sun-jae's sudden death breaks out in the news.

However, destiny has other plans as it thwarts Im Sol into a time-traveling situation. She wakes up in a classroom 15 years back - the time before her and Sun-jae's tragic events happened. Sol sees an opportunity in this situation and decides to change her and Sun-jae's fate.

The show's leading star, Byeon Woo-seok, is all set to embark on his first fan meet Asia tour SUMMER LETTER. It will kick-start in Taipei in June 2024, further moving to Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Seoul.

Lovely Runner episodes 11 and 12 will be aired on May 13 and 14 respectively on tvN and Viki.