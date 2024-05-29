tvN’s Lovely Runner ratings hits new all-time high following a heartwarming finale

tvN dropped the last episode 16 of the time-travel and romance drama Lovely Runner, which recorded all-time high viewership ratings nationwide on May 28. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama hit 5.8% viewership ratings nationwide and showed an increase from episode 15, which aired the previous day.

Lovely Runner started airing from April 8, 2024, to May 28, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST. The drama featured actors, including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub.

It was helmed by directors Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop and penned by the renowned screenwriter Lee Shi-eun. While Byeon Woo-seok chronicled the character of Ryu Sun-jae, Kim Hye-yoon played the role of Im Sol.

Lovely Runner recorded the best personal viewership ratings for its finale episode

The Lovely Runner concluded with a final episode 16 showcasing that the drama characters Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae got their happy ending. Ryu Sun-jae finally proposed to Im Sol with a diamond ring, to which the latter confessed that she wanted to spend a lifetime with him. As the duo embraced each other, they dreamed of their wedding scene that would happen in the future, and the drama ended on a heartwarming note.

The drama recorded its best and highest personal viewership ratings, it surpassed its previous nationwide and Seoul metropolitan areas. It recorded 7.208 viewership ratings in the Seoul metropolitan area, surpassing episode 15's record of 6.1%.

Lovely Runner episode 16 saw an increase of 0.5 percent from episode 15 with 5.3% viewership ratings, thus recording 5.8% or 5.762% nationwide viewership ratings. The drama also saw a significant rise in viewership ratings from the first episode as it only garnered average ratings of 3.0% and 3.1% nationwide and in Seoul metropolitan areas, respectively.

From episode 7 onwards, the time-travel and romance drama has witnessed an increase in the viewership rating curve as it maintained its position of recording over 4.0% ratings in nationwide and metropolitan areas, respectively.

Soon, the drama's latest milestone went viral on social media, where the K-drama Community continued to weave many compliments for the cast, production team, and others for their hard work and providing them a source of comfort for some weeks. The fandom praised the drama for its intriguing storyline, the onscreen chemistry between Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, and soundtracks such as Sudden Shower, 10 CM's Spring Snow, Run Run, and others.

According to the streaming platform, Rakuten Viki, the tvN drama Lovely Runner atop weekly viewers in over 130 countries during the sixth week of its airing. It maintained the No.1 spot in 109 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, for six consecutive weeks. The drama remained popular among the women in their 20s.

Lovely Runner delved into the story of a passionate fangirl who travels back in the past to save her idol from his untimely death in the future. She went through multiple timelines to save the person who comforted her during the most miserable times of her life when she had no desire to live.

Lovely Runner is available to stream on platforms such as Rakuten Viki and TVING.