Lovely Runner cast Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, & more spotted at finale live viewing event — Highlights & more

At the Lovely Runner last episode live-watching event in Seoul on May 28, 2024, the lead cast members, Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, Lee Seung-hyub, Moon Xion, Yang-hyuk, and Heo Hyeong-gyu, made an appearance. Fans flocked to the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul to watch the last episode of Lovely Runner. The cast also handed over curated merchandise to their fans who had come to see them and watch the finale screening with the actors.

During the event, the actors spoke about their favorite moments from the tvN K-drama, which left a lasting impression on them. Byeon Woo-seok, who portrayed Ryu Sun-jae, continued by stating that he could still recall the sequence from episode 15 in which Sun-jae regains his memories. He continued by saying that the scenario represented Sun-jae's reunion with Im Sol after a 15-year trial and tribulations due to memory loss.

Meanwhile, the show's lead, Kim Hye-yoon, who played Im Sol, selected a sequence from episode 2 of Lovely Runner. She mentions the incident when Im Sol held a yellow umbrella and rushed at Sun-jae. The main female character said that this scene started Sun-jae and Im Sol's romance and their first encounter.

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner's lead actors Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon delighted fans with their interaction

On May 28, 2024, the Lovely Runner stars were spotted sharing flying kisses across the hallway and striking poses for the cameras and admirers at the episode 16 live screening event. Kim Hye-yoon wore a sky-blue jacket and trousers, while Byeon Woo-seok opted for an all-black custom-made suit with a satin shirt featuring a wrap-around collar detail.

Song Geon-hee, well-known for his role in Sky Castle, dressed up in an all-off-white set with jeans, a corduroy jacket, and a cream-colored t-shirt. Song Geon-hee played the character of Kim Tae-sung in Lovely Runner. Meanwhile, Lee Seung-hyub opted for a beige palette and entered the event wearing denim, a jacket, and a white t-shirt.

Notably, Byeon Woo-seok became emotional during the event's greeting and started crying on stage, which moved his fans. The actor who gained international recognition with Lovely Runner mentioned on stage that the show will forever be a special memory and an important moment for him. He thanked his fans for showing their love and support to the show and its entire cast.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, when talking about their favorite moments, the sequence selected by Kim Hye-yoon and Song Geon-hee from their respective characters was identical. Song Geon-hee added that he considered the second episode's epilogue the finest sequence in the whole series. He went on to say that he was amazed by how Sun-jae's emotions were portrayed and how Sun-jae fell in love with Im Sol when he saw her holding an umbrella for him.

Actor Lee Seung-hyub, who played Baek In-hyuk, the leader of the fictional K-pop group Eclipse in the K-drama, claimed that he could still recall the moment from episode 10 in which Bae In-hyuk mocked Jung Dae-man by referencing a dialogue from the favorite anime Slam Dunk.

Additionally, the finale screening event merchandise included Sun-jae and Im Sol's wedding invites from the drama, along with photo cards, special goodies, and stills from the K-drama.

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner episode 16 aired on May 28, 2024, and the story comes back to a full circle with Sun-jae's memory restored and Im Sol successfully saving his life and averting her own accident. The show ends on a sweet note with the duo getting married and spending the rest of their life with their families and friends, including In-hyuk and Tae-sung.