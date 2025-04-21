"It’s gonna be a bada*s role" — Fans react as Chae Soo-bin reported to lead 'electrifying romance' drama 'Charge Me Up' with Kim Young-kwang

On April 21, 2025, Xports News exclusively reported that actress Chae Soo-bin is set to be the star of the forthcoming series Charge Me Up. The K-drama will showcase her in the role of the female protagonist.

Ad

In the series, the 30-year-old will be in a dynamic romance where electricity plays a pivotal role in saving lives. The show is inspired by the web novel of the same title.

It centers around a man whose artificial heart’s power is dwindling and a woman who holds the ability to generate electricity. The casting of Chae in the unique premise of Charge Me Up has captured broad online interest.

Ad

Trending

"From the poster it looks like it’s going to be a bada*s role im so excited," a person noted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Set to be available on a global streaming platform, Charge Me Up is directed by Park Soo-won, renowned for his work on tvN’s After-Bath Care Service and TVing’s Drinker City Women 2. Others keep discussing Chae Soo-bin’s casting in another "mature" role.

"Soobin gurl i'm glad that you're now heading out to more mature characters," a fan remarked.

"She said it’s not over until I say it’s over. Lemme give yall some more but w/ another ml & story," a user said.

Ad

"OH SHE'S GONNA BE THE DOMINANT SEXY 406," a person shared.

Moreover, Kim Young-kwang has also been reportedly in talks to be the male lead of the upcoming fantasy romance drama. Recently, the actor made a special appearance as Gang Cheol in fantasy rom-com The Haunted Palace. Many are also expressing excitement over his pairing with Chae Soo-bin and noting his visual appeal.

"Yayy chae soobin with kim youngkwang!!!! Looking forward to their chemistry already!!! 😍😍," a viewer shared.

Ad

"He's actually so hot and handsome thou. The picture chosen here like nahhhh. Anyway, the drama gonna be very spicy. He's alone already sexy plus with soobin, spicy is spicying 😍," a netizen wrote.

"My girl is employed with another hot male lead let’s fucking goooo," another fan added.

Chae Soo-bin concludes 2025 Asia fan meeting tour SOOBIN’s Shining Moment

Ad

Chae Soo-bin wrapped up her first Asia fan meeting tour, SOOBIN’s Shining Moment, with scheduled stops in Macau on March 29 and Taipei on April 11. The occasions were hosted by her agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, with the intent to connect with overseas admirers.

Chae initiated the event with a live performance of It’s Love, an OST from her 2017 MBC drama The Rebel. During the affair, the artist shared personal and professional memories, too. She showcased childhood photos, diary entries, and behind-the-scenes content from her acting career.

Ad

The fan meetings included a Q&A session where Chae responded to various fan questions. The I Am Not a Robot star also performed a cover of Baek A's First Love and participated in game segments. As a penalty for losing a game, the actress danced to short snippets of Jo Yu Ri’s Yellow Circle and BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Flower.

She, furthermore, gave fans handmade ceramic gifts and drew ‘lucky charms’ for them. The occasion was officially declared on February 17, 2025. Its promotional poster featured her in a casual pose, holding a pencil.

Ad

Chae Soo-bin has newly earned attention for her role in MBC’s When the Phone Rings, which ended earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More