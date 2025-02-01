"It's really not that serious" — Netizens angered as TWICE's fandom allegedly forces out apology from KickFlip for not knowing 'Cheer Up' choreography

On Saturday, February 1, KickFlip, the latest JYP Entertainment boy group, started a YouTube livestream where they apologized for not knowing the choreography of TWICE's famous track, Cheer Up. This apology resulted from the criticism directed towards the members after their appearance on Idol Radio on January 31.

During the same, one of the tasks for the members was to dance to TWICE's Cheer Up. While the members tried their best to dance to the same, most were unsure about the choreography.

When this part of their Idol Radio appearance landed on the internet, many TWICE fans allegedly criticized the members for not knowing the choreography of a famous song by their senior group. As the hate from TWICE's fandom consistently increased, the members were seen apologizing for not dancing to the song well.

They explained that they were nervous that day, and since they were asked to dance to the song randomly, they weren't prepared for the same.

Regardless, many fans and netizens came to KickFlip's defense. They stated that the members had nothing to apologize for and called out TWICE's fandom for allegedly bullying the KickFlip members into apologizing. One fan commented:

"What’s this? They didn’t have to apologize for that. I only saw two related retweets with less than 10K likes on X and nothing on K-social media like Pann or TheQoo. It’s really not that serious"

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"They shouldn’t have to apologise, k onces we’re trying to act dramatic when they don’t even stream twice," said a fan on X.

"making teenagers apologise for not knowing the full choreo of a random dance is crazy," added another fan.

"i hope karma gets to people who bully idols for such stupid things as not knowing a dance to a song," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens called out the fandom's hate and criticism towards KickFlip for an unnecessary issue.

"I feel so bad for them. The Onces who participated in the bullying were nasty for this. They didn't evem do that bad." stated a fan.

"jype making their idols apologize over the most ridiculous sh*t, this is so unnecessary," added an X user.

"apologizing over something like this is crazy, k-onces need to live their life outside the internet," said a netizen.

"onces needs to have a fandom cleanse because wtf is happening with yall," commented another X user.

All you need to know about JYP Entertainment's latest K-pop boy group, KickFlip

KickFlip is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under JYP Entertainment on January 20, 2025, through their mini album, Flip It, Kick It!. The album held its title track as the song, MAMA Said. The group members are Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju, and Donghyeon. Their official greeting slogan reads:

"“Flip It! Kick It! Hello, we are KickFlip!”

The name of the group comes from a skateboard trick called Kick Flip. The trick involves a person flipping the skateboard 360 degrees on its long axis so that it lands back on the board. However, the name of the fandom has yet to be decided. On the other hand, the group members are a combination of the winners from the reality survival show, LOUD and new JYP Entertainment trainees.

LOUD is a 2021 reality survival show conducted by JYP Entertainment and P Nation, and the show's winners will contribute to creating two K-pop boy groups, one under JYP Entertainment and another under P Nation. Therefore, the winners were split into two halves, and the trainees Kyehoon, Amaru, Keiju, and Donghyeon are now part of KickFlip members.

Therefore, following the group's debut with their mini-album, fans and netizens have already been excited about KickFlip and are excited to see what the members have in store for them.

