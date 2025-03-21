“It’s his year”—Fans elated as Park Bo-gum is reported to make his movie comeback with new project, Knife, A Daggy Sword

Actor Park Bo-gum has landed a role in the upcoming film by director Kim Han-min. Star News reported on March 21, 2025 that the actor will be playing the main character in Knife, A Daggy Sword. Director Kim Han-min has gained popularity for historical action films, including The Last Bow, as well as Roaring Currents, Hansan: Rising Dragon, and Noryang: Sea of Death.

Knife, A Daggy Sword will mark Park Bo-gum's return to the big screen following the sci-fi drama film Wonderland, which was released on June 5, 2024. The first time Park Bo-gum worked with Kim Han-min was in 2014 when he played a supporting role in Roaring Currents.

In October 2022, Kim talked about their relationship during an episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, describing how Park would call him every holiday to thank him as he learned basics of acting while filming the 2014 project.

Fans are happy to know that the actor may take on a new challenge with the next film.

"Our Saegeuk Prince is back! He is really back!" commented another fan.

"A historical film omg omg" reacted another.

Netizens expressed their excitement to see the actor as a "warrior" in a new project right after When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"Bogum as a warrior.............. bro 'm so ready for this" responded another fan.

"The way he is the definition of booked and busy" another fan said.

"Yes!! So I now have another 2 Bogum projects to expect again…. Yes!" another commented.

More about Park Bo-gum's recent and upcoming projects

Park Bo-gum is best known for drama series namely, Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight. He is reported to star in the Knife, A Daggy Sword, which is set during the Goguryeo period. The plot follows a warrior surviving a battle among five clans in a dispute to take possession of the legendary Sword of Godumakhan. The story takes place around two years after the downfall of Pyongyang Castle.

As reported by Star News, the film was part of FluxM’s 2025 investment and distribution lineup, unveiled during Busan’s 29th International Film Festival in October 2024. Principal photography is expected to start as early as August 2025.

In the meantime, Park Bo-gum is entertaining the audience as Yang Gwan-sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines, which premiered on March 7, 2025. The series portrays the adventures of Ae-soon (IU) a rebel from Jeju, along with Yang Gwan-sik, as their life story advances through four seasons.

The drama has ranked sixth globally in Netflix’s TV show category by FlixPatrol and first in ten countries, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Alongside his acting activities, Park has also been interacting with viewers as the MC of KBS 2TV’s late-night music program The Seasons – Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile since March 14. Moreover, he is set to feature in Good Boy, which will premiere on JTBC in May 2025.

