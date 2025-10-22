"JENNIE knows exactly who her father is"- Fans slam misogynistic attacks targeting BLACKPINK star over alleged single-mother upbringing

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently became the target of a wave of online harassment involving misogynistic remarks and unfounded rumors about her family background. The controversy began when unverified claims about her childhood, circulated on social media. These claims particularly ssurrounded er father and an alleged single-mother upbringing.These remarks, which included derogatory slurs and personal attacks, gained traction on X. These were believed to be fueled by ongoing fandom rivalries. According to X, as of October 22, 2025, the posts were recorded over 3,000 engagements.On June 18, 2025, court records from the Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court confirmed that Jennie had won a lawsuit against an individual impersonating her father. This incident was also brought up by many. Some users also brought up details about her school life, further escalating the online accusations.Fans swiftly mobilized across platforms to defend the artist, condemning the attacks as misogynistic, irrelevant, and a violation of her privacy. Many emphasized that such speculation about her personal life was baseless and harmful as one fan commented,&quot;This is such a disgusting narrative the way y’all talk abt women is fcking INSANE JENNIE knows exactly who her father is, and that is why she sued the man pretending to be her fathee, are y’all allergic to reading comprehension? coz y’all seem to not think&quot;L @2716JnlisaLINKThis is such a disgusting narrative 🤢 the way y’all talk abt women is fcking INSANE 😵‍💫 JENNIE knows exactly who her father is, and that is why she sued the man pretending to be her fathee, are y’all allergic to reading comprehension? coz y’all seem to not thinkFans of BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim strongly voiced their support. The harassment prompted fans to speak out against both the falsehoods and the broader culture of shaming women over family circumstances.Many supporters highlighted the legal context that directly countered the rumors. Others criticized the unfair double standards in how society targeted women for circumstances beyond their control.🍙 @idolruby_LINKShe knows who he is, thats why she’s suing the person whos pretending to be her father. Open the schoolsriddle / mary @ariddletosolveLINKA man refused to step into his role as a father and somehow the daughter is the one being shamed and branded &quot;fatherless&quot; as an insult. Idk who is behind this account, but if you're a woman, it's f***ing messed up that you would s**t shame another woman like this.x @donthittheglassLINKif she didn’t know who her dad was how would she be able to win a lawsuit proving that man wasnt her father?Fans continued to rally behind her, denouncing the harassment and calling for accountability for those spreading misinformation. They strongly condemned the misogynistic tone of the attacks, particularly those targeting her and her mother. They pointed out the inappropriateness of involving the idol's mother.Many highlighted the disturbing behavior of individuals who justify shaming women to defend men, pointing out the hypocrisy and cruelty behind such actions. They emphasized the personal and ethical boundaries being crossed.nessa (semi ia) @gnabinniesLINKa woman, sl**shaming another woman and her mum, in order to defend a man how do u still have the audacity to go outside of your houseLike Nini ᴼᴬ 🍒🇵🇸 @hermajestyjnkLINKLow IQ and literacy? More like low self-awareness. Flexing ignorance isn't a flex, it's a warning sign 😂Sam @SamrageeDLINKPlease don't drag someone's mother in these things, drag her for her laziness performance dressing it's ok. But abusing someone's mother or commenting on a girl's character is beyond disgusting. You also have a mother think about it.Got7forever ❄️ @Sahna98724026LINKBeing this disgusting over some men is crazy yall need helpBLACKPINK's Jennie wins legal battle against individual falsely claiming to be her fatherOn June 18, 2025 BLACKPINK member Jennie has won the legal case against an individual who falsely claimed to be her biological father. On the day, the Uijeongbu District Court’s Goyang Branch ruled in her favor in the first trial of a complaint filed under the title “Petition for prohibition of distribution of publications,”.The case involved an individual identified as “A,” who alleged that the BLACKPINK member was his daughter and supported the claim with a published novel. The cover and synopsis had been however, generated with the help of artificial intelligence reportedly.The person also attempted to give it credibility by using ODDATELIER, Jennie’s Music company's official logo without permission. The agency quickly denied the claims, stating that the publications and related false information were entirely fabricated and had no connection to the artist. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe court found no evidence to substantiate the claim and confirmed that Jennie’s biological father was officially registered as another person in her family records. As part of the ruling, the court ordered the individual to stop distributing the book and prohibited any further promotion of it on social media.All existing posts and content related to the book were required to be removed from platforms including KakaoTalk, social media, and other online channels. The court also barred the individual from making future broadcasts or media appearances concerning the case.Jennie has reunited with her BLACKPINK bandmates for the Asia leg of the Deadline World Tour. The tour has kicked off in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and will continue to Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore, after completing stops across Europe and the United States previously.