"LEAVE JENNIE ALONE": Fans defend the BLACKPINK member as viral blind item reignites "yachting" allegations

Jennie has become the center of renewed online discussions after a viral blind item reignited “yachting” allegations. The term traditionally refers to luxury yacht trips. However, in recent years it has been used in internet slang to describe alleged escorting or transactional relationships involving celebrities and influential figures.The claims trace back to a June post on Crazy Days and Nights, which hinted that a member of a “two-color group” had engaged in “yachting.” Blind items often spark speculation but remain anonymous and unverified.While some have previously proven accurate in unrelated cases, many are never substantiated. Websites like Crazy Days and Nights have become known for fueling celebrity gossip through such posts.Online speculation quickly pointed to Jennie, and gossip accounts further amplified the rumor on TikTok, where a video repeating the allegations went viral. The post sparked mixed reactions. Some dismissed it as baseless gossip, while others speculated about the claims.In response, fans of Jennie rallied across platforms, defending the singer and condemning the spread of unverified information. They continue to stand by her, urging others to avoid spreading unconfirmed claims. One fan commented,&quot;LEAVE JENNIE ALONE MY GOD&quot;Kat Walcott @katwalcottLINKLEAVE JENNIE ALONE MY GODFans have been vocal online, condemning the spread of unverified claims and defending the singer against the allegations. Many called out the misogynistic undertones of the rumors, pointing out how female celebrities are frequently targeted in such narratives. Others emphasized the idol's financial success, highlighting that enjoying a luxury vacation shouldn’t be grounds for speculation.☆ANGEL☆ @angelpinks2512LINKGod forbid a woman enjoys a vacation with her friends on a yacht. Oh, sorry how would you know? It takes hard work to earn that kind of money, but instead, you just spread baseless rumours.ᥫ᭡⁷ ⁴ @bangp1nkluvrLINKwe’re tired. yall say this about every female celebrity, it’s misogyny atp jennie makes way too much money from blackpink streams, brand deals, solo music streams, solo brand deals, ads, etc. god forbid a girl likes to go on vacation in between a busy scheduleDilshad @Dilshad72186547LINKJennie should start suing people 🙂Many pointed out that rapper’s financial success and global status make the allegations illogical. Others criticized how quickly baseless narratives spread online. Several also called for legal action, expressing frustration at the lack of accountability in rumor circulation. Other fans questioned, pointing to the gendered bias in entertainment reporting.Heybaybay @Heybaybay163912LINKShe already makes money. Also it’s weird people keep sl** shaming her without proof. She already have connections she don’t have to use that. Girls that tend to do that are usually not making bank, hence why they are doing it in the first place.ARIPINKS @jenpinkss0LINKJennie needs to sue cause wdf…..yall see a woman on a yacht and think oh she definitely “yachting” yall so mtf fck up in the head. Yall never have proof just bschen ᴼᴬ @jennies__bitchLINKWhat nonsense. Wtf is trainee debt my gurl has million dollar worth home both in LA and sk u think she has debt? I hope u get sued for defamation. whoever wrote this article i hope u get doxed, chased by dogs, anything u do u fail, n ur family and friends cut ties with u fy bitvhjen1160007 @J49643649LINKWhy do media spread rumors about female celebrities without any evidence, but never report the news about male idols with countless photos?Jennie faced podcast allegations as fans condemn defamatory claims amid Paris Fashion Week appearanceThis wasn’t the first time Jennie faced such allegations. Months before the current controversy, a podcast episode had triggered a heated debate online after making serious claims about the K-pop industry. The clip, taken from the U.S.-based show Above The Influence, resurfaced recently after being edited and re-shared across platforms, drawing scrutiny.In the episode, influencer Kira alleged that certain female idols were involved in escorting arrangements with wealthy individuals through their agencies. These claims lacked any proof but quickly spread online.One of the hosts, Woohak, then escalated the conversation by linking the allegations to the BLACKPINK member. He claimed that someone he knew who was allegedly the son of a luxury car company heir, had been involved in such an encounter. He further asserted he had seen related footage.No evidence was presented to back any of these claims however. The allegations were then swiftly condemned by fans and commentators, who criticized the podcast for amplifying unverified and harmful rumors. Many labeled the statements as defamatory, calling for accountability in how such claims are circulated online. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn recent news on Jennie, she made a striking appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025. Attending the show as the luxury house’s global ambassador, the BLACKPINK member turned heads in a soft blue co-ord set featuring a strappy top and a matching skirt.She completed the look with a lemon-yellow shoulder bag and sleek black heels. The 29-year-old idol was one of the most talked-about attendees at the event. She was seen in conversation with her The Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp, Japanese actress Nana Komatsu and singer Gracie Abrams.Jennie will join her BLACKPINK bandmates for the Asia leg of the Deadline World Tour on October 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The tour will continue through Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore after their recent performances in Europe and the U.S.