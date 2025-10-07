“Outfit looks worse than a nightie” - Fans divided over BLACKPINK Jennie’s Chanel SS26 Paris Fashion Week look despite huge media buzz

During Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025, Jennie from BLACKPINK appeared on Chanel's Spring/Summer 2026 runway. The presentation also introduced Mathieu Blazy’s inaugural collection since taking over as the label’s creative head last December.Serving as the fashion house’s global ambassador, the K-pop star wore a turquoise two-piece with a light blue strappy top and matching skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with a lemon-yellow shoulder bag and black stilettos. Her lingerie-inspired look mirrored the brand's new direction.The 29-year-old drew broad press attention at the show. Leading fashion publications like Vogue France, Vogue US, ELLE US, and ELLE Japan posted her photos on social media soon after. At the event site, she greeted actress Lily-Rose Depp, her The Idol co-star. The BLACKPINK rapper also had brief interactions with Japanese actress Nana Komatsu and songstress Gracie Abrams. Fans, however, remain divided over her outfit choice.&quot;Outfit looks worse than a nightie thank god she’s jennie kim,&quot; an X user commented. Other BLACKPINK members also faced criticism at Paris Fashion Week. Rosé’s lingerie-inspired Yves Saint Laurent look was compared to pajamas. Meanwhile, Jisoo’s black vest, bowtie, and balloon-style shorts drew comparisons to a waiter’s outfit.Koobi @S061377LINKGod every single member of this group is allergic to serving like wtf is this plsM @moenicccaLINKwho is her stylist? this is equivalent to Rose's YSL lookyyiaa @yyiaawqLINKshe is so pretty yet they give her these a*s outfits bro… this sh*t looks like a pyjama to meAt the same time, several viewers appreciated her look. JENNIE 🤍🍒 @jenniedebutsLINKLove her makeup here and up close, her outfit is cuter than it first appears𝜗ৎ @jnkrealcuntLINKDO Y’ALL SEE THE SMOKY EYE, THE BABY BLUE SET, YELLOW PASTEL BAG, AND HER WALK MAMMAAAAAAALike Nini ᴼᴬ 🍒🇵🇸 @hermajestyjnkLINKThey're tryin' hard to say it's a mess but she SLAYED ! Like, she's absolutely killing it – fashion goals on point and she's owning it like a queen!BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted at Incheon Airport ahead of Paris Fashion Week, followed by BTS' Taehyung &amp; EXO's KaiBTS’ Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and EXO’s Kai grabbed everyone’s attention at Incheon International Airport on October 4, as they jetted off to Paris for Fashion Week. The Mantra hitmaker was en route to the CHANEL SS26 Ready-to-Wear show slated for October 6. Representing the luxury brand, she sported a long navy coat over a beige top. It was paired with dark pinstriped jeans. She completed the look with Ray-Ban glasses and a compact Chanel bag. V made his appearance, traveling to attend CELINE’s Summer 2026 showcase occurred on October 5. He wore a casual look - a check-pattern shirt matched with a loosely tied black necktie and relaxed-fit denim. Kai was heading out for the Lacoste SS26 runway set for the same day as V’s event. This marks his first-ever Paris Fashion Week appearance. Up next, Jennie will perform at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan on October 18, as part of BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour.