"She's a grown woman" - Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie after CR Fashion Book lingerie photos spark online backlash

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has drawn mixed reactions after her newest magazine feature went public. She appeared in the 27th issue of CR Fashion Book, the Paris-based magazine that has photographed some of the household names, from Kim Kardashian to Madonna. The announcement came through the outlet’s Instagram, which posted several photos from her shoot on October 1. Jennie modeled different looks for the spread. Some had ballet-inspired themes, while others leaned toward softer styling. Soon after the release, criticism surfaced. In one picture, the singer is wearing a black lace bra and underwear with sheer tights. Many labeled the shot &quot;vulgar&quot; and &quot;cringe.&quot; However, fans have come to her defense, saying that she’s a grown-up.&quot;She's not 4 for chirstsake she's a grown woman,&quot; an X user commented. ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴄᴏᴍᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴠɪʀɢᴏᴇss :-)🌊 @iblamewolfyLINKShe's not 4 for chirstsake she's a grown womanFans are saying that netizens have been “infantilizing grown idols for way too long.” They argue that “it’s her choice of wear” and that Jennie is “not obligated to coddle Korean conservatisms.” Some also criticized negative comments, calling them “insane” and asking critics to “log out.”engr 🫶🏼 @jnprettykmLINKKoreans are afraid of a woman showing a little skin, but not a man who’s a rapist, bully, or alcoholic.⚡︎ @p1nks4vageLINKshowing discomfort over a woman serving looks is insane imma need the knets to log out☆° @sunghoonx_1LINKknetz have been infantilizing grown idols for way too long. it's her choice of wear and she's not obligated to coddle korean conservatisms and is definitely not your personal build-a-bear so respectfully sit yourselves out this conversation if you're an incelOthers are saying that netizens should “change their way of viewing,” noting that “there’s nothing wrong&quot; with the photo. Some also pointed out the double standard, asking why there was no issue when male idols did photoshoots in their Calvin Klein &quot;undies.”𝕰 @iamEivenLINKthen tell them to change their way of viewing thing, theres nothing wrong with the picture itself˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ @lilikookiezLINKbut they didnt have a problem when male idols did photoshoot in their calvin klein undies??Sugey @sugeyR92LINKIf you want to see, go. If not, cover your eyes and that's it. Or if you're watching on your phone, just swipe and that's it. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ no one forces you to watch somethingJennie reveals her “biggest fear” in CR Fashion Book interviewBLACKPINK's Jennie for CR Fashion Book photoshoot (Image via X/@oddatelier)BLACKPINK’s Jennie spoke about her fears in a recent feature with CR Fashion Book. The interview was held a day after the group’s first show in Italy during the 2025 Deadline World Tour. When asked if she had any fears, the Mantra hitmaker stated, “I have lots of fears, let’s see. I can’t say bugs. I’m trying to give you a deeper, more personal answer.”The K-pop idol then shared what worries her most. “I don’t like it when things stay the same for too long. Not moving forward, not changing—I’m afraid of not seeing the life in front of me,&quot; the 29-year-old added. In other news, BLACKPINK is currently on their 2025 Deadline World Tour, which started in July in South Korea. So far, they’ve performed in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London. Their next stop is Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18-19, followed by Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and the final show in Hong Kong.