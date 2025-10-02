  • home icon
  "She's a grown woman" - Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jennie after CR Fashion Book lingerie photos spark online backlash



By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 05:44 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie for CR Fashion Book photoshoot (Image via X/@oddatelier)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has drawn mixed reactions after her newest magazine feature went public. She appeared in the 27th issue of CR Fashion Book, the Paris-based magazine that has photographed some of the household names, from Kim Kardashian to Madonna.

The announcement came through the outlet’s Instagram, which posted several photos from her shoot on October 1. Jennie modeled different looks for the spread. Some had ballet-inspired themes, while others leaned toward softer styling. Soon after the release, criticism surfaced.

also-read-trending Trending

In one picture, the singer is wearing a black lace bra and underwear with sheer tights. Many labeled the shot "vulgar" and "cringe." However, fans have come to her defense, saying that she’s a grown-up.

"She's not 4 for chirstsake she's a grown woman," an X user commented.
Fans are saying that netizens have been “infantilizing grown idols for way too long.” They argue that “it’s her choice of wear” and that Jennie is “not obligated to coddle Korean conservatisms.” Some also criticized negative comments, calling them “insane” and asking critics to “log out.”

Others are saying that netizens should “change their way of viewing,” noting that “there’s nothing wrong" with the photo. Some also pointed out the double standard, asking why there was no issue when male idols did photoshoots in their Calvin Klein "undies.”

Jennie reveals her “biggest fear” in CR Fashion Book interview


BLACKPINK's Jennie for CR Fashion Book photoshoot (Image via X/@oddatelier)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie spoke about her fears in a recent feature with CR Fashion Book. The interview was held a day after the group’s first show in Italy during the 2025 Deadline World Tour. When asked if she had any fears, the Mantra hitmaker stated,

“I have lots of fears, let’s see. I can’t say bugs. I’m trying to give you a deeper, more personal answer.”

The K-pop idol then shared what worries her most.

“I don’t like it when things stay the same for too long. Not moving forward, not changing—I’m afraid of not seeing the life in front of me," the 29-year-old added.
In other news, BLACKPINK is currently on their 2025 Deadline World Tour, which started in July in South Korea. So far, they’ve performed in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London. Their next stop is Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18-19, followed by Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and the final show in Hong Kong.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

