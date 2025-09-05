  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “It's a huge downgrade” - BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ray-Ban pop-up event appearance in Seoul a day after concluding Gentle Monster deal leaves fans divided

“It's a huge downgrade” - BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ray-Ban pop-up event appearance in Seoul a day after concluding Gentle Monster deal leaves fans divided

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 05, 2025 10:56 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie at Ray-Ban pop-up event (Image via Instagram/@rayban, @leonardo_mdv)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie grabbed public attention in Seoul with her recent outing. On September 4, 2025, the K-pop idol appeared at Ray-Ban’s first temporary store in Korea, hosted at Peaches D8NE in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu. Her entrance attracted huge crowds, creating a strong pull around the launch.

Ad

The 29-year-old appeared in a Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. She paired a grey turtleneck shirt with deeper-toned shorts. The songstress rounded the look with knee-high leather boots.

Ray-Ban black glasses finished her look, linking directly to the brand's event. Her visit also fueled discussion of a new brand collaboration. With her Gentle Monster collaboration seeming to wrap, many expect the South Korean artist to step in as Ray-Ban’s new face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Her earlier work with Gentle Monster, known as the “Jentle” series, drew wide hype and pushed the brand on a global scale. The possible switch sparked diverse opinions among fans. Some fans supported her move to Ray-Ban’s timeless style, while others felt Gentle Monster’s daring pieces suited her more.

"It's a huge downgrade im sorry, this is the first time im even hearing the words rayban in years lol," an X user commented.
Ad
Ad

A few even argued that Ray-Ban lacks the creativity Gentle Monster is known for, calling the change less fitting.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Supporters praised her adaptability, pointing out how smoothly she transforms her style to align with various labels. Many also remarked on her growing impact, suggesting that her endorsement is drawing significant attention to Ray-Ban and driving demand. Notably, Jennie's Meta Wayfarer sunglasses sold out at Ray-Ban China following her appearance at the brand's recent pop-up opening event.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie parts ways with Gentle Monster

BLACKPINK&#039;s Jennie (Image via Instagram/@gentlemonster)
BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@gentlemonster)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially wrapped up her partnership as the face of Gentle Monster, ending a partnership that began back in April 2020. She fronted three standout campaigns: Jentle House (2020), Jentle Garden (2022), and Jentle Salon (2024).

Ad

Each launch grabbed serious attention, with limited edition pieces disappearing almost instantly, boosting the brand’s global footprint. Sources indicate that the Mantra hitmaker could link up with another eyewear label soon, but will maintain friendly ties with Gentle Monster, popping up at casual events frequently.

The brand has yet to reveal who will step in next. Founded in 2011, Gentle Monster first gained widespread attention when Jun Ji-hyun wore its eyewear in My Love From the Star. Jennie’s collabs pushed the brand to international fame.

Ad

Seongsu-dong in Seoul hosts a three-day Ray-Ban pop-up starting Friday, September 5. The space brings to life Ray-Ban.EXE, a brand-new original animation making its global debut at the event.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications