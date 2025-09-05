“It's a huge downgrade” - BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ray-Ban pop-up event appearance in Seoul a day after concluding Gentle Monster deal leaves fans divided

BLACKPINK’s Jennie grabbed public attention in Seoul with her recent outing. On September 4, 2025, the K-pop idol appeared at Ray-Ban’s first temporary store in Korea, hosted at Peaches D8NE in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu. Her entrance attracted huge crowds, creating a strong pull around the launch.The 29-year-old appeared in a Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. She paired a grey turtleneck shirt with deeper-toned shorts. The songstress rounded the look with knee-high leather boots.Ray-Ban black glasses finished her look, linking directly to the brand's event. Her visit also fueled discussion of a new brand collaboration. With her Gentle Monster collaboration seeming to wrap, many expect the South Korean artist to step in as Ray-Ban’s new face.Her earlier work with Gentle Monster, known as the “Jentle” series, drew wide hype and pushed the brand on a global scale. The possible switch sparked diverse opinions among fans. Some fans supported her move to Ray-Ban’s timeless style, while others felt Gentle Monster’s daring pieces suited her more.&quot;It's a huge downgrade im sorry, this is the first time im even hearing the words rayban in years lol,&quot; an X user commented.뛰어 RIITA @burankitaitoLINKIt's a huge downgrade im sorry, this is the first time im even hearing the words rayban in years lolA few even argued that Ray-Ban lacks the creativity Gentle Monster is known for, calling the change less fitting.vic. @NE0JENZLINKI personally don't like Jennie's change from Gentle Monster to Ray-Ban, I know it probably brings much more money but Gentle Monster got partially popular for their collaborations with her and the jentle collections were fabspaghetti @groovybugattiLINKbig mistake in my opinion... but she's chasing the bag can't blame herSunshine🌞 @Sunshin76153013LINKFor me this is really bad idea ray-ban style and her not fit that much ray-ban is not creative when it comes to glasses sorry not sorry yeah there is brand name but let's be honest GM is game changer rnSupporters praised her adaptability, pointing out how smoothly she transforms her style to align with various labels. Many also remarked on her growing impact, suggesting that her endorsement is drawing significant attention to Ray-Ban and driving demand. Notably, Jennie's Meta Wayfarer sunglasses sold out at Ray-Ban China following her appearance at the brand's recent pop-up opening event.୨ৎ @jnfocusLINKi love how jennie can give off a completely different vibe depending on the brand she’s with. like today with ray-ban the look feels so different compared to her with gm. even the outfit she’s wearing now carries a whole new vibeAngie Guzman @AngieGu37614789LINKShe's moving on to a bright future full of new adventures!kasy 𖤐 @myeonsjenLINKi know after this, everyone will be following her way and will be buying rayban. she’s not a trendsetter and a superstar for nothing.BLACKPINK's Jennie parts ways with Gentle MonsterBLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@gentlemonster)BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially wrapped up her partnership as the face of Gentle Monster, ending a partnership that began back in April 2020. She fronted three standout campaigns: Jentle House (2020), Jentle Garden (2022), and Jentle Salon (2024).Each launch grabbed serious attention, with limited edition pieces disappearing almost instantly, boosting the brand’s global footprint. Sources indicate that the Mantra hitmaker could link up with another eyewear label soon, but will maintain friendly ties with Gentle Monster, popping up at casual events frequently.The brand has yet to reveal who will step in next. Founded in 2011, Gentle Monster first gained widespread attention when Jun Ji-hyun wore its eyewear in My Love From the Star. Jennie’s collabs pushed the brand to international fame.Seongsu-dong in Seoul hosts a three-day Ray-Ban pop-up starting Friday, September 5. The space brings to life Ray-Ban.EXE, a brand-new original animation making its global debut at the event.