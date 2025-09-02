  • home icon
  BLACKPINK's Jennie net worth: Fortune explored as Odd Atelier is reported to move into a new and larger HQ with ₩60–80M monthly rent

BLACKPINK’s Jennie net worth: Fortune explored as Odd Atelier is reported to move into a new and larger HQ with ₩60–80M monthly rent

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 02, 2025 13:09 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Chosun released an article reporting BLACKPINK's Jennie's agency, Odd Atelier's move into a new and larger headquarters. According to the report, the monthly rent of the headquarters is expected to amount to between 60 and 80 million KRW.

When this news landed online, fans and netizens were thrilled about the fresh and exciting endeavor for the idol's agency. However, they were also shocked by the monthly rent of her agency's new headquarters, leaving many to ponder on Jennie's net worth and overall fortune.

also-read-trending Trending

According to Celebrity Net Worth, BLACKPINK's Jennie's net worth amounts to 30 million USD or 41,867,118,930 KRW. This net worth comes from various streams of the idol's work in the industry. In addition to her position as a BLACKPINK member, she has also established a solo career for herself. She has her own label called Odd Atelier since December 2023, and she holds many endorsements with brands like Calvin Klein, Kitkat, Samsung, Adidas, and more.

Moreover, the idol holds over 88 million followers on Instagram, which acts as a huge platform for powerful marketing. On the other hand, her limited-time collaborations, such as the Gentle Monster and her capsule collection with Calvin Klein, have also added to the net worth of BLACKPINK's Jennie.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie's Odd Ateliers' new headquarters

According to Chosun, the agency is scheduled to move into its new building in Hannam-dong following the upcoming lease expiration of Odd Atelier's current office in October 2025. The new headquarters is expected to have one basement level with four ground levels, with a total floor area of 927 square metres.

The building was completed in April 2024, with a southwest-facing entrance and high-quality materials. It also has a rooftop that showcases a panoramic view of the Han River. It was also built by the only American architect practicing in Korea, Hong Tae-son, as per the outlet.

BLACKPINK&#039;s Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)
BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

The architect's other works include the Lotte Premium Outlet Paju, Yeouido Richensia residential complex, and Pocheon Hillmaru Golf Course. According to a real estate agent in Hannam-dong, the location was sought after by many artists but was ultimately chosen by the BLACKPINK member. Here's what the real estate agent stated, as reported by Chosun:

"This building was initially leased by several artists, and its location and size caught their eye. Jennie's side quickly completed the contract, allowing her to occupy it exclusively."

In other news, the idol is currently on tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members for the DEADLINE World Tour 2025.

While all the members departed YG Entertainment in December 2023 after contract expiration, the group's contract was still valid under the agency. Therefore, after a year of the members exploring and establishing their solo careers, they reunited for a comeback and tour as BLACKPINK. In July, they released a single called JUMP.

Following this, they kick-started their world tour, and the first leg concluded in August. YG Entertainment announced the venues and dates for the group's second leg of their tour, which is expected to kick-start in October and will conclude in January 2026.

Edited by Riya Peter
