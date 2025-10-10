"Jimin's influence is undeniable": Internet reacts as fans go on a Dior buying spree following the BTS idol's appearance at the brand's fashion show

Recently, following BTS' Jimin's attendance at the Dior fashion show for their Women's Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, several fans and netizens have been purchasing Dior's products. Many ARMYs posted on social media platforms, showcasing their shopping spree of Dior products such as jewellery, designer bags, perfumes, and more.When this news landed on the internet, people were impressed with Jimin's impact and influence, especially after he attended Dior's fashion show. They also commended the loyalty and enthusiasm of ARMYs who happily made their Dior purchases under Jimin's name. Here are a few reactions to the ongoing Dior buying spree by fans to celebrate the BTS member:&quot;After Ji min’s show-stopping appearance at the Dior Fashion Show, fans wasted no time starting a buying spree, from the Dior rings he wore to various cosmetic products. More fans and netizens praised the idol's influence following his Dior fashion show appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. "Jimin's at Dior Paris Fashion Show was such a beautiful moment. He brought out the joys for everyone. His beauty captivated those who were watching. Fans bought his products, trended for multiple reasons for weeks. Medias can't stop praising." "The Dior event is a reminder of Jimin's compelling ability to bridge music, performance arts and fashion in a way that is uniquely him. A trait reserved to cultural and fashion icons." "They always knew Jimin isn't just a face, he's the sold out king with real influence on trends and markets." Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same. "Everything he touches turns into a sell-out." "There's a reason all call him 'sold out king' and this is just thing of the global it boy. We all agree that Park Jimin is the FACE of Dior." "That DIOR jewelry that Jimin wore makes me want to buy it as well." All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and his solo activities

BTS' Jimin, otherwise known as Park Ji-min, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album in March 2023, FACE. The album held the track, Like Crazy, as its title track, along with a pre-release single called Set Me Free Pt. 2. In May 2023, he featured in the OST for the film, Fast X, called Angel Pt 1. The song also included other artists such as the American rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa, along with the American singers Jvke and Muni Long. In December 2023, ahead of his military enlistment, the idol rolled out a digital single called Closer Than This as a farewell gift to fans. Following this, in the same month, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service.He joined the South Korean military alongside his fellow band member, Jungkook, under the Buddy System. This system allows friends, siblings, and other acquaintances to enlist in the military together for one another's support during the difficult and challenging period of enlistment. Regardless, the idol released his pre-recorded second studio album in July 2024.The album, MUSE, held its title track as the song, Who, and also had a pre-release single called Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The idol hadn't put forth any other music releases post this. Around June 2025, both Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military after the successful completion of their tenure.Following his return, the idol had been majorly focusing on reuniting with his bandmates and occasionally catching up with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. His first public appearance after his discharge was on October 1 at the Dior Fashion Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. His attendance was due to his position as Dior's brand ambassador.On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently preparing and creating the group's next comeback, which is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.