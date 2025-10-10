  • home icon
  • "Jimin's influence is undeniable": Internet reacts as fans go on a Dior buying spree following the BTS idol's appearance at the brand's fashion show

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin for Dior (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

Recently, following BTS' Jimin's attendance at the Dior fashion show for their Women's Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, several fans and netizens have been purchasing Dior's products. Many ARMYs posted on social media platforms, showcasing their shopping spree of Dior products such as jewellery, designer bags, perfumes, and more.

When this news landed on the internet, people were impressed with Jimin's impact and influence, especially after he attended Dior's fashion show. They also commended the loyalty and enthusiasm of ARMYs who happily made their Dior purchases under Jimin's name. Here are a few reactions to the ongoing Dior buying spree by fans to celebrate the BTS member:

"After Ji min’s show-stopping appearance at the Dior Fashion Show, fans wasted no time starting a buying spree, from the Dior rings he wore to various cosmetic products. Ji min’s influence is undeniable, one look, and the trends follow," said a fan
More fans and netizens praised the idol's influence following his Dior fashion show appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and his solo activities

BTS' Jimin, otherwise known as Park Ji-min, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album in March 2023, FACE. The album held the track, Like Crazy, as its title track, along with a pre-release single called Set Me Free Pt. 2. In May 2023, he featured in the OST for the film, Fast X, called Angel Pt 1.

The song also included other artists such as the American rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa, along with the American singers Jvke and Muni Long. In December 2023, ahead of his military enlistment, the idol rolled out a digital single called Closer Than This as a farewell gift to fans. Following this, in the same month, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service.

He joined the South Korean military alongside his fellow band member, Jungkook, under the Buddy System. This system allows friends, siblings, and other acquaintances to enlist in the military together for one another's support during the difficult and challenging period of enlistment. Regardless, the idol released his pre-recorded second studio album in July 2024.

The album, MUSE, held its title track as the song, Who, and also had a pre-release single called Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The idol hadn't put forth any other music releases post this. Around June 2025, both Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military after the successful completion of their tenure.

Following his return, the idol had been majorly focusing on reuniting with his bandmates and occasionally catching up with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. His first public appearance after his discharge was on October 1 at the Dior Fashion Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. His attendance was due to his position as Dior's brand ambassador.

On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently preparing and creating the group's next comeback, which is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
