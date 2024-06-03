Jinny's Kitchen season 2: Release date, plot, cast, teaser, and all you need to know about the upcoming variety show

On June 3, 2024, Prime Video Singapore shared a teaser of Jinny's Kitchen season 2 through X and announced that the upcoming variety show will be released on June 28, 2024. The teaser also provided a glimpse of new members joining the cast.

Jinny's Kitchen is an unscripted South Korean program in which several prominent celebrities gather to open a restaurant overseas, serve the locals delicious Korean cuisine, and attract customers. The first season, featuring eleven episodes, aired from February 24, 2023, to May 5, 2024.

Kim Taehyung, the most notable member of Jinny's Kitchen season 1, who served as an intern during the show, will not participate in the second season as he is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Jinny's Kitchen season 2 casting details, teasers and more

Jinny's Kitchen season 2 features talented actors, including Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Go Min-si. They will open a new Korean restaurant in Reykjavík, Iceland, and serve the locals the homeland's different dishes.

Director Na Young-seok will oversee the upcoming food cooking program. He previously directed Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building and Jinny's Kitchen season 1, which aired in 2023.

Cast lineup for Jinny's Kitchen season 2

1) Lee Seo-jin

Lee Seo-jin (Image via Prime Video Singapore/X)

Lee Seo-jin will be the CEO/President of the newly established Korean restaurant in Reykjavík, Iceland. He is a regular on the show and played the same role in the first season of Jinny's Kitchen. He is best known for reality shows like Three Meals a Day, Grandpa Over Flowers, and Unexpected Yuh Jung.

The South Korean actor and television host Lee Seo-jin rose to domestic fame with his leading roles in the dramas, including Yi San, Damo, Marriage Contract, and others. He has recently signed an exclusive contract with Antenna.

2) Jung Yu-mi

Jung Yu-mi (Image via Prime Video Singapore/X)

Jung Yu-mi is set to take on the role of a director and will be a regular member of Jinny's Kitchen season 2. She also participated in the first season in the same role. She has appeared in multiple television shows, including Youn's Stay and Summer Vacation.

The South Korean actress appeared in multiple projects, including Blossom Again, Family Ties, My Dear Desperado, Train to Busan, and others. She is under the Management SOOP.

3) Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon (Image via Prime Video Singapore/X)

Park Seo-joon will take on the manager role. He is a regular member of Jinny's Kitchen. He has also participated in the first season and showcased great chemistry with intern Kim Taehyung. He is associated with Awesome Entertainment and is an internationally recognized Korean actor.

He is best known for dramas, including Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Record of Youth, and Gyeongseong Creature. He is gearing up to appear in the second season of Gyeongseong Cre

4) Choi Woo-shik

Choi Woo-shik (Image via Prime Video Singapore/X)

Choi Woo-shik is set to take on the role of an intern and a regular member in the upcoming Jinny's Kitchen season 2. He has also participated in the first season in the same role.

The Korean-Canadian actor joined Management SOOP in 2018 and is internationally recognized for his appearances in Parasite and Train to Busan. He is also known for dramas, including Rooftop Prince and Our Beloved Summer. He recently appeared in the Netflix series A Killer Paradox.

5) Go Min-si

Featuring Go Min-si (Image via Singapore Prime Video/X)

South Korean actress Go Min-si is a new addition to Jenny's Kitchen season 2. She did not participate in the first season and is ready to showcase her charm in the upcoming program. She is best known for dramas including Secret Boutique, Sweet Home, Love Alarm, and Youth of May, and she recently appeared in Sweet Home season 2.

Go Min-si is gearing up to appear in Sweet Home season 3 and is reportedly confirmed for the upcoming eight-episode series, The Frog.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Jinny's Kitchen season 2

The teaser gives a glimpse of the show's new venture, Jinny's Ttukbaegi, in the star and transitions to showcase the cast, including Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Go Min-si smiling ear-to-ear and having heartwarming conversations.

The clip indicates that the variety show will be full of dreams, youth, and hopes of K-food workers. It later transitions to the cast lying in the kitchen, where Park Seo-joon confesses that he had an exhausting day.

Jinny's Kitchen season 2 will release one episode weekly every Friday from June 28, 2024.