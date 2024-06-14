Jo In-sung, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon and Nana confirmed to lead Director Ryu Seung-wan's next movie, Humint

Director Ryu Seung-wan has finalized some picks for his next project, Humint. On June 13, Jo In-sung, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon, and Nana were confirmed by distribution company NEW to be starring in the action film by the director of I, the Executioner. Humint refers to human intelligence, precisely, intelligence or information collected through humans.

The story of Humint will revolve around the South Korea-North Korean rift and the spies deployed in the service of their countries. Ryu has promised a different approach this time with his espionage spy piece.

After making a mark in Cannes with the premiere of I, the Executioner, director Ryu has already planned his next project. With a heavy cast, Humint is expected to start production soon.

Jo In-sung will play the role of Chief Jo of the South Korean National Intelligence Service, while Park Hae-joon and Park Jung-min's characters will be North Korean officials Hwang Chi-seon and Park Geon, respectively, according to Naver.

However, the film is not just based on the Eastern Front. the two sides will also be in action in Russia, fighting for their purposes on the Russian border. Nana, meanwhile, will be in the role of Chae Sun-hwa, a North Korean who works in a restaurant.

In-sung has made his mark with his performances in It's Okay, That's Love and Frozen Flower. Jung-min, with his hits, Start Up, Deliver Us from Evil, and 8 Show, will collaborate with In-sung a second time after Smugglers.

Nana, known for her roles in The Good Wife, Mask Girl, and My Man is Cupid, and Park Hae-joon, with his performances in The World of the Married and The 8 Show, will bring a plethora of talent and experience into Humint.

Ryu Seung-Wan's I, the Executioner gets a standing ovation at Cannes

After Veteran, a Ryu-directed film about a virtuous police officer, became the largest movie of 2015, Veteran 2 or I, the Executioner has already garnered massive attention.

The cast and crew of the movie attended the Cannes Film Festival on May 21 for the movie's premiere. As the showing concluded, they received hearty applause and a 10-minute standing ovation.

The movie is about a young officer, Park Sun-woo, played by Jung Hae-in, who is hired by Detective Seo Do-cheol (played by Hwang Jung-min). Together, they try to uncover more about a serial killer who has caused national unrest.

With a new crew, Director Ryu Seung-wan is set to make another masterpiece. The project will start this October, and no release date has been confirmed yet.