Jun Hyun-moo finally breaks silence on late-night drunk livestream with BoA, issues apology to Park Na-rae for bringing her up

On April 8, 2025, South Korean TV personality Jun Hyun-moo shared an apology regarding the reactions to his recent live broadcast on Instagram with music artist BoA. The live stream was aired during the weekend, on April 5, where both of them seemed intoxicated.

Many viewers criticized the duo’s mannerisms as they answered about dating rumours involving Park Na-rae. The former KBS news anchor acknowledged the live broadcast through his Instagram account post. He also shared his regret for bringing up Park Na-rae without her knowing.

"I apologize for the delay in delivering an official statement regarding the Instagram live broadcast last Saturday. I expressed my apologies to Park Na-rae right after the broadcast, as her name was needlessly mentioned during the stream," he wrote as per Korea JoongAng Daily's translation.

Jun Hyun-moo added:

"I’d like to once again say I’m sorry and thank Na-rae for her understanding, even in a situation that must have been unpleasant. It was clearly wrong of me to mention someone not present and to host a live broadcast while intoxicated.”

Jun Hyun-moo further apologized for making all the viewers "uncomfortable" and wrote that he would be more considerate of those closest to him while reflecting on his actions. This is the 47-year-old's first public statement about the matter. Before this, BoA issued an official apology on Weverse shortly after the live.

BoA's drunk late-night livestream controversy with Jun Hyun-moo explained

On April 5, 2025, Jun Hyun-moo went live on Instagram, joined by singer BoA. Viewers quickly noted that both appeared to be intoxicated during the late-night broadcast.

It took an unexpected turn when a user in the comment section brought up dating speculations involving Jun and comedienne Park Na-rae. BoA responded to the viewer’s comment. She denied the rumor, stating:

“I don’t think they’re dating,” adding, “He’s too good for her,” when asked by Hyun-moo if Na-rae was too good for him.

Hyun-moo further replied:

"This is being broadcast — are you okay with that?"

The remark was shared across social media platforms, and the reactions turned critical. Many viewers expressed concern over the mention of a third party who was not present to respond. On April 7, 2025, BoA used Weverse to speak up about the issue.

"First of all, I apologized to Na-rae Park for mentioning and making rude remarks in the absence of the person concerned, and thank you for your understanding,” the Better songstress wrote.

She stated that she had already contacted her in private and thanked Na-rae for being understanding. BoA further reflected on the incident, admitting the lapse in judgment during the live stream.

She assured fans that she would exercise greater awareness moving forward. The singer later expressed her intention to be more mindful in public spaces.

In other news, Park Na-rae did not appear as planned on the April 8, 2025, episode of MBC Radio’s Son Tae-jin’s Trot Radio. The program’s official social media channel first notified listeners of the change, stating her appearance had been called off due to “personal reasons.”

Speculation soon followed, with some linking her sudden absence to a recent livestream controversy. However, it was later clarified that Park Na-rae had experienced a home invasion. Her agency initially cited health concerns as the reason for her cancellation. In a statement to OSEN, they said:

“Park Na-rae is not feeling well, so she was unable to attend today’s broadcast of ‘Son Tae-jin’s Trot Radio’.”

Her absence was later attributed to a break-in at her home. The incident was discovered on April 7, 2025. According to the agency, Park remained awake through the night following the break-in. By the next morning, her condition had declined, with symptoms resembling a "cold."

