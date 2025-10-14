Jung Sung-il’s relationship timeline explored as The Glory actor announces divorce after 9 years of marriage amid financial struggles

Actor Jung Sung-il, popular for his role in Netflix’s The Glory, has officially separated from his non-celebrity wife after nine years together. His agency, XWG Studio, confirmed the divorce on October 14, revealing that the two ended their marriage by mutual decision after long discussions.

Ad

“After careful consideration with his spouse over a long period, actor Jung Sung-il has decided to conclude his marital life. The divorce was amicably carried out through mutual agreement without any fault," the agency stated (quoted by Chosun).

XWG added that the two continue to co-parent their son.

"Although the legal relationship has been settled, the two continue to support each other’s paths and are diligently co-parenting their child. We ask for restraint from distorted speculative reporting, as Jung Sung-il will continue to do his best as an actor.”

Ad

Trending

Jung tied the knot in 2016. He first met his wife through mutual friends. The two dated for three years before parting ways, but fate stepped in when they met again by chance. Within three months of reconnecting, they married.

“I first met her as a friend of a friend after being discharged from the military. I sent her emails while she was studying in the U.S., and that connection reignited. We maintained our love while being apart for three years," the actor asserted on You Quiz on the Block.

Ad

He added,

“We broke up for a while and reunited after 7 to 8 years, only to find out that our mothers had been pen pals. We got married three months after reconnecting,”

Despite his personal life changes, Jung continues moving forward in his career. His turning point came in 2022 when he portrayed Ha Do-young, the composed yet conflicted husband of Park Yeon-jin (played by Lim Ji-yeon) in The Glory.

Ad

The series gave him wide recognition and introduced him to a global audience. Earlier this year, in January 2025, Jung appeared in Disney+ thriller Trigger as PD Han Do-do. By September, he headlined his first feature film, Murderer Report, marking his debut as a lead actor on the big screen. His next drama, Made In Korea, is ready to hit Disney+ soon.

Jung Sung-il continued part-time jobs even after The Glory

Jung Sung-il (Image via Instagram/@ygmicael)

Jung Sung-il shared that money troubles stuck with him, even after The Glory. On MBN and Channel S’s variety series Jeon Hyun Moo Plan 2, he admitted to doing several part-time gigs while building his acting career. The actor spoke freely about the grind behind his journey to fame. He left university at 21 and headed to Seoul to chase acting.

Ad

For around five years, Jung performed in plays in Daehak-ro, trying to make a mark while struggling to get by. During that time, he tried “almost every part-time job” just to pay the bills. Many of his jobs involved driving, designated driving, and valet parking.

At one stretch, he parked cars for a café during the day and poured drinks at a wine bar by night. Jung described the routine as exhausting but necessary. The artist also admitted to keeping these side jobs even after The Glory ended.

Ad

Before his global fame, Jung Sung-il was widely known in the Korean theater industry, even earning the nickname “Daehak-ro Prince” for his performances on stage. He started his screen journey in 2002 with the film H.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More