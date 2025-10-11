Would You Marry Me? episodes 1 & 2 recap: Me-ri catches her fiancé cheating as Woo-joo’s unexpected encounter leads to a shocking marriage contract

On October 10 and 11, 2025, Disney+ premiered the first two episodes of Would You Marry Me? The series follows Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik), the only heir to an 80-year-old bakery, Myungsoondang. Known for his practicality, he works as the marketing team lead. Woo-joo crosses paths with subcontracted designer Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min) at work.Me-ri is grappling with a series of personal setbacks, including a broken engagement caused by her ex’s infidelity and a scam involving a newlywed home lease. She then wins a top-tier townhouse in a special prize for newlyweds. Since she is no longer engaged, Me-ri unexpectedly proposes to Woo-joo, who coincidentally shares her ex’s name. The two then begin a 90-day fake newlywed arrangement.Would You Marry Me? episode 1 recap A still from Would You Marry Me? (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Episode 1 of Would You Marry Me? opens with Yoo Me-ri. While preparing for her wedding, Me-ri learns that her fiancé, Kim Woo-joo (Seo Bum-june), is unfaithful. Though their marriage is already registered for a housing loan, she decides to end it. A month after the breakup, Me-ri falls victim to a home-rental scam. When she asks her ex for help, he dismisses her. Soon after, Me-ri meets Choi Woo-shik’s Kim Woo-joo, who accidentally hits her while driving slowly. Mistaking him for her ex because of his name, Me-ri starts hitting him. After a few clumsy moments, Woo-joo takes her to the hospital and later drives her home.Amid personal setbacks, Me-ri’s fortune changes when she unexpectedly wins a 5-billion-won luxury townhouse in a newlywed giveaway by Beaute Department Store. The prize is meant to be rigged in favor of CEO Lee Sung-woo (Park Yeon-woo). However, the plan fails, and Me-ri becomes the official winner. Executive director Baek Sang-hyun (Bae Na-ra) orders a review to find grounds to cancel her reward.Since the event requires both spouses to attend, Me-ri (still legally married) submits the documents but can’t reach her ex-husband. She then receives a call from another “Kim Woo-joo” and sees an opportunity. At their meeting, she asks him directly if he is married, before adding if he will be her husband.Would You Marry Me? episode 2 recapEpisode 2 of Would You Marry Me? opens with Woo-joo recalling the car accident that killed his parents. In the present, he rejects Me-ri’s sudden proposal, calling it a scam. Meanwhile, his grandmother names him the new heir of Myungsoondang. Later, outside the hospital, Woo-joo meets Jin-kyung (Shin Seul-ki). There, a girl falls, and to help her, he notices a stuffed toy in her bag. This reminds him of a childhood gift he received from an unknown girl while he was sitting in the hospital after the accident. The next day, Woo-joo starts work as a team leader at the company. During a meeting, his cousin accuses him of negligence, revealing that their hangwa packaging design’s copyright has expired. The design, created by Me-ri’s company, puts them in legal trouble. Me-ri, urged by Eung-soo, files a lawsuit demanding 5 times the contract amount, which is $50 million won. Woo-joo later meets her to negotiate.Under pressure, Woo-joo eventually agrees to act as Me-ri’s husband for the department store’s award ceremony. At the event, a PR employee carefully inspects the couple, suspicious of their relationship. To avoid being exposed, Woo-joo fakes a phone call, claiming he caught African encephalitis from a recent trip, and asks Me-ri for masks so no one recognizes them. The two successfully win the prize while masked during the photo session.Sang-hyun then takes them to the luxury house, warning that they cannot sell it for 90 days and that he’ll be visiting often, since he’s their neighbor. The news shocks both of them. Later, Woo-joo unexpectedly meets his aunt and cousin outside, who overhear him just as Sang-hyun asks about his wife.The upcoming episodes of Would You Marry Me? will be released on October 17 and 18 on Disney+. In Korea, they will air on SBS at 9:50 pm KST!