Would You Marry Me?- When will episodes 3-4 release and what to expect

Would You Marry Me? dropped its first two episodes on October 10 and 11 on Disney+. In Korea, the show premiered on SBS. The next two episodes will air on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, at 9:50 pm KST.The rom-com K-drama's story spins around Kim Woo-joo (played by Choi Woo-sik). He is the heir to Myungsoondang, which is the country’s oldest bakery. However, his life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min), a passionate yet struggling designer. Me-ri finds herself in desperate need of a fake husband to qualify for a newlywed townhouse. Stepping in to assume the role, Woo-joo becomes entangled in her plan. What's ahead in the episodes 3 &amp; 4 of Would You Marry Me?In the upcoming episodes of Would You Marry Me?, Me-ri and Woo-joo will be seen forced to live together in the luxury townhouse they won. Though they began as strangers bound by circumstance, sparks may slowly start to form between them. Meanwhile, Yoon Jin-kyung approaches his grandmother. She hopes to become her granddaughter-in-law. Harboring feelings for Woo-joo, her move is likely to complicate Woo-joo’s situation further. Moreover, Me-ri’s ex-fiancé discovers that she won the house using a fake marriage. He then plans to use it against her. On the other hand, Baek Sang-hyun continues to keep a close watch on the couple. But their forced chemistry and nervous interactions only deepen his doubts. With Woo-joo’s relatives, Mi-Yeon and Eung-soo, also learning about their fake marriage, the tension around them continues to build. Would You Marry Me? episodes 1 &amp; 2 recapEpisode 1 of Would You Marry Me? captures Yoo Me-ri’s chaotic events. Just before her wedding, she catches her fiancé, Kim Woo-joo (Seo Bum-june), cheating. Although they are already legally married for a housing loan, she decides to file for divorce. A month later, she falls victim to a home rental scam. When she turns to her ex for help, he refuses. Shortly after, Me-ri meets another man (also named Kim Woo-joo) following a minor accident. A still from Would You Marry Me? (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Mistaking him for her ex, she causes a scene, but he still helps her when she gets injured. Later, Me-ri unexpectedly wins a 5-billion-won luxury home through a newlywed giveaway. However, the store’s director threatens to revoke the prize, stating that couples must attend together. Unable to contact her ex, Me-ri turns to the other Woo-joo and asks him to pose as her husband.Episode 2 of Would You Marry Me? opens with Woo-joo reliving the childhood accident that killed his parents but left him alive. In the present, Woo-joo turns down Me-ri’s sudden marriage proposal, suspecting it to be a trick. Meanwhile, his grandmother appoints him as her successor at Myungsoondang, replacing Eung-soo. Later, Woo-joo meets Yoon Jin-kyung (Shin Seul-ki) outside the hospital, where a young girl suddenly falls. When he helps her, a stuffed toy from her bag triggers memories of the same toy a girl once gave him after his childhood accident. The next day, Woo-joo begins work as a team leader at his grandmother’s company. During a meeting, his cousin points out that their hangwa packaging design is no longer under copyright protection, creating a legal issue. The design belongs to Me-ri’s firm. Acting on a tip, Me-ri files a lawsuit for copyright infringement, demanding $50 million in damages. Woo-joo later approaches her to settle the dispute. A still from Would You Marry Me? (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Under pressure from both sides, he agrees to pose as her husband at the department store’s award ceremony. At the venue, the PR staff questions the authenticity of their marriage. To avoid exposure, Woo-joo fakes a call, claiming he contracted African encephalitis and requests masks to hide their faces. The two manage to secure the prize while masked for photos.Sang-hyun then accompanies them to the luxury home, stating that the property cannot be sold for 90 days and that he will visit often since he lives nearby. This leaves the pair uneasy. Afterward, Woo-joo encounters his aunt and cousin outside. Sang-hyun appears and asks about his wife, which the relatives overhear. In other news, as reported by Nielsen Korea, the opening episode of Would You Marry Me secured the highest viewership in its broadcast slot, drawing an average national rating of 5.6 percent.