Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Complete Release Schedule: Where to stream, dates, timings, & all you need to know

The popular South Korean reality dating show Transit Love has announced a renewal of its latest season, ExChange 4. The show premiered on October 1, 2025, revealing the cast and the initial sparks of chemistry between the participants. Therefore, a new episode of the show is expected to be released every Wednesday on its original network, TVING.For those who are unaware, Transit Love or ExChange is a South Korean reality show that gathers participants who were previously ex-lovers. However, the details on who is who's ex-partner are not revealed to the other contestants. Therefore, through the show, the ex-couples could either give another shot at their relationship or move on to finding a new love story with the other contestants.The show initially aired back in 2021, and following its commercial success and the enthusiastic response from the viewers, Transit Love has rolled out three sequels every year. This year, the show's panelists include Simon Dominic, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, and Girl’s Day’s Yura. The following article will unveil more about ExChange 4 and its episodes' release schedule.All you need to know about Transit Love (ExChange 4) Complete Episode Release ScheduleTransit Love or ExChange 4 can be streamed through either its original network, TVING, or Viu, for international audiences. While the first two episodes have already premiered on October 1 through TVING, the show is yet to be launched in other streaming services like Viu. Therefore, here's the complete episode release schedule for Viu users:Episode 1 - October 5, 8:30 PM ISTEpisode 2 - October 6, 8:30 PM ISTEpisode 3 - October 11, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 4 - October 11, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 5 - October 18, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 6 - October 25, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 7 - November 1, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 8- November 8, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 9 - November 15, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 10 - November 22, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 11 - November 29, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 12 - December 6, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 13 - December 13, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 14 - December 20, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 15 - December 27, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 16 - January 3, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 17 - January 10, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 18 - January 17, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 19 - January 24, 2:30 PM ISTEpisode 20 - January 31, 2:30 PM ISTHowever, TVING users can tune into the show's latest episodes every Wednesday. On the other hand, this year, ExChange 4 has also gathered an intriguing cast of eight contestants so far, four males and four males. Here's the complete list of contestants of the ongoing South Korean reality dating show:Kwak Min-kyungSeong Baek-hyunPark Ji-hyunJo Yu-sikChoi Yoon-nyeongKim Woo-jinHong Ji-yeon Jeong Won-gyuThe first two episodes of ExChange 4 showcased the four contestants moving into the vacation house, where the contestants will be spending the next ten days together, either reconciling with their ex-partners or finding new lovers among the cast.