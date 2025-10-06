  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Complete Release Schedule: Where to stream, dates, timings, & all you need to know

Transit Love (ExChange) 4 Complete Release Schedule: Where to stream, dates, timings, & all you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 06, 2025 14:19 GMT
Transit Love (EXChange 4) poster (Image via Instagram/@tving.official)
Transit Love (EXChange 4) poster (Image via Instagram/@tving.official)

The popular South Korean reality dating show Transit Love has announced a renewal of its latest season, ExChange 4. The show premiered on October 1, 2025, revealing the cast and the initial sparks of chemistry between the participants. Therefore, a new episode of the show is expected to be released every Wednesday on its original network, TVING.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For those who are unaware, Transit Love or ExChange is a South Korean reality show that gathers participants who were previously ex-lovers. However, the details on who is who's ex-partner are not revealed to the other contestants. Therefore, through the show, the ex-couples could either give another shot at their relationship or move on to finding a new love story with the other contestants.

The show initially aired back in 2021, and following its commercial success and the enthusiastic response from the viewers, Transit Love has rolled out three sequels every year. This year, the show's panelists include Simon Dominic, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, and Girl’s Day’s Yura. The following article will unveil more about ExChange 4 and its episodes' release schedule.

Ad

All you need to know about Transit Love (ExChange 4) Complete Episode Release Schedule

Transit Love or ExChange 4 can be streamed through either its original network, TVING, or Viu, for international audiences. While the first two episodes have already premiered on October 1 through TVING, the show is yet to be launched in other streaming services like Viu. Therefore, here's the complete episode release schedule for Viu users:

Ad
  • Episode 1 - October 5, 8:30 PM IST
  • Episode 2 - October 6, 8:30 PM IST
  • Episode 3 - October 11, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 4 - October 11, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 5 - October 18, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 6 - October 25, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 7 - November 1, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 8- November 8, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 9 - November 15, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 10 - November 22, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 11 - November 29, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 12 - December 6, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 13 - December 13, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 14 - December 20, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 15 - December 27, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 16 - January 3, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 17 - January 10, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 18 - January 17, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 19 - January 24, 2:30 PM IST
  • Episode 20 - January 31, 2:30 PM IST
Ad

However, TVING users can tune into the show's latest episodes every Wednesday. On the other hand, this year, ExChange 4 has also gathered an intriguing cast of eight contestants so far, four males and four males. Here's the complete list of contestants of the ongoing South Korean reality dating show:

  • Kwak Min-kyung
  • Seong Baek-hyun
  • Park Ji-hyun
  • Jo Yu-sik
  • Choi Yoon-nyeong
  • Kim Woo-jin
  • Hong Ji-yeon
  • Jeong Won-gyu

The first two episodes of ExChange 4 showcased the four contestants moving into the vacation house, where the contestants will be spending the next ten days together, either reconciling with their ex-partners or finding new lovers among the cast.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications