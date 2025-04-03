The Glory ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities: Did Zhuang Hanyan finally find her 'home'?

The 2025 Chinese drama The Glory concluded its run on April 1, 2025. Based on the web novel The Reborn Noble Girl Is Hard to Find (重生之贵女难求) by Qian Shan Cha Ke (千山茶客), The Glory stars Chen Du Ling and Xin Yun Lai in lead roles.

The plot of The Glory follows Zhuang Hanyan, who grows up in the southern countryside before returning to the capital to reclaim her place. There, she crosses paths with Fu Yunxi, a deputy minister. As their bond deepens, love blossoms, and Hanyan finds both a true sense of belonging and family with the Fu, while rekindling ties with her mother.

The Glory ends with Zhuang Hanyan finally finding her 'home' with her unexpected but new family.

The Glory ending explained: Zhuang Hanyan reclaims her fate, dismantles conspiracies, and finds peace with Fu Yunxi

The Glory begins with Zhuang Hanyan, falsely labeled since her birth as the "Barefoot Ghost." She has been abandoned and mistreated since childhood, and struggles against oppressive forces within her family and society.

She has been raised by her father's friends in Danzhou, away from the capital and her home, and has been constantly abused by them. After their deaths, she returned to the capital, determined to reclaim her place.

However, she returns to the Zhuang family, only to face rejection and cruelty. Her mother, Lady Ruan, expels her again, blaming her for the family's misfortunes. Her father, Master Zhuang Shiyang, secretly supports her, but has his hidden agenda, while her half-siblings— Zhuang Yushan and Zhuang Yuchi— plot against her.

With the assassin Chai Jing, whom Hanyan has known from her days of Danzhou, aiding her, she works to clear her name and expose the truth behind the "Barefoot Ghost" rumors.

Enduring punishment and expulsion, she schemes to uncover hidden motives. Fu Yunxi, a deputy minister suffering from a mysterious illness, suspects her of murder, but offers his help.

To him, she is not just another discarded daughter or a suspect, but a woman he has been promised to before their birth. But when Zhuang Hanyan was abandoned and sent to Danzhou in childhood, Fu Yunxi was arranged to marry Hanyan's sister, who had died soon after.

Meanwhile, Fu Yunxi investigates the murders in Danzhou and questions Zhuang Hanyan’s true intentions. Despite his cold demeanor, he offers her medicine, subtly acknowledging her struggles. Seeking to uncover the truth, she orchestrates a staged assassination with Chai Jing, the assassin indebted to her.

As tensions rise, the family arranges Zhuang Hanyan’s marriage to remove her from the household. However, a sudden incident involving her grandmother's illness and Taoist Master Duan exposes a long-hidden conspiracy behind her being falsely named "Barefoot Ghost."

Chen Du Ling and Xin Yun Lai in The Glory

Using this opportunity, she clears her name and proves that her father's concubine, Zhou Ruyin, has framed her. Though the scandal ruins a family engagement, Zhou escapes with minimal punishment.

During the Plum Blossom Gathering festival, Zhuang Hanyan meets Yuwen Changan, who recognizes her resemblance to her mother. Later at the event, Fu Yunxi places her lost hairpin back in her hair, rekindling suspicions about her murdering her uncle and aunt in Danzhou.

Determined to silence him, she considers assassination, but Chai Jing acts prematurely, ambushing Fu Yunxi. He survives the attack, and after learning Fu Yunxi has a daughter with her late sister, Zhuang Hanyan decides to tread carefully.

Meanwhile in The Glory, fearing exposure of their hidden illegal actions by Fu Yunxi, Hanlin Academy officials seek Zhuang Shiyang’s help, but he confesses instead. Zhuang Hanyan uncovers Fu Yunxi’s investigation into Pei Dafu and a lost child, realizing she might be the one.

Meanwhile, jealous of Hanyan, Zhuang Yushan attempts to harm her with smallpox, but the plan backfires, leading to her house arrest. Ruan Xiwen, Hanyan's mother, seeing all these, tries to drive her away, suspecting her involvement in court matters can harm her in the future.

Fu Yunxi takes Zhuang Hanyan to the prison one day, and asks her for help in return of his discontinuing the investigation against her. Deciding to help her, she discovers Ruan Xiwen and Yuwen Changan’s past, and that they have been betrothed to eachother.

However, taking advantage of her family problem, Zhuang Shiyang has married her. When Yuwen Changan sneaks into the manor, she protects her mother’s reputation, determined to secure her place in the capital.

Zhou Ruyin leads a search to expose an affair, but secretly targets Ruan Xiwen. Fu Yunxi ensures Zhuang Hanyan’s safety and later recovers the official seal, forcing Zhou Ruyin and Zhuang Shiyang to abandon the search. Ruan Xiwen, however, loses household authority, and Zhuang Hanyan is moved to a side courtyard.

Zhou Ruyin gains control of the household, spies on Ruan Xiwen, and plans a banquet to find a match for her son. She also leaks the imperial exam questions for Zhuang Yuchi. Consequently, he is later exposed for plagiarism, banned from the exams, and publicly humiliated, while Zhuang Shiyang is fined.

Meanwhile, in The Glory, political turmoil erupts when Zhuang Shiyang and officials are detained. Ruan Xiwen seizes household control while Zhou Ruyin withdraws. Ruan Xiwen falsely accuses Zhuang Shiyang, leading to the Zhuang family's house arrest.

An imperial decree sentences Zhuang Shiyang and others to execution. Zhuang Yushan rages upon learning that Zhuang Hanyan is spared due to her adoption by Zhang Youchang. She finally understands her mother’s sacrifice to ensure her survival.

Zhuang Hanyan’s life changes drastically after her family’s downfall. Determined to save her mother, she uncovers conspiracies and clears her family’s name.

Meanwhile, Fu Yunxi, once her adversary, warns her of lingering suspicions and proposes an alliance. He subtly intervenes in Zhuang Hanyan’s marriage prospects. Hinting at deeper feelings, he seeks Zhuang Hanyan as a partner.

Once determined not to marry, Hanyan agrees and initially, their relationship is transactional, but she later learns of his sacrifices. Meanwhile, Ruan Xiwen leaves her husband to reclaim her dignity.

Investigating Zhuang Shiyang, Hanyan and Fu Yunxi uncover his ties to Pei’s faction. A shocking revelation about Fu Yunxi’s origins as Pei Dafu’s adopted son shakes Zhuang Hanyan’s trust, leading her to leave the capital with her mother. However, she soon senses danger, and realizes Zhuang Shiyang has murdered Ruan Xiwen.

Chen Du Ling and Xin Yun Lai in The Glory

Driven by revenge, Zhuang Hanyan attempts to confront her enemy, but Fu Yunxi’s men restrain her. She reveals about her mother's death, learns from Fu Yunxi that Pei Dafu may have another hidden adopted son— possibly Zhuang Shiyang— and they agree to use their engagement to bring him down.

However, Zhuang Shiyang plots to forcefully marry her off, prompting Fu Yunxi’s intervention. A violent clash ensues, resulting in Zhuang Yuchi’s death. That same night, Fu Yunxi marries Zhuang Hanyan.

To secure power, Zhuang Hanyan aligns with Noble Consort Miao, who is at risk of being deposed. With Fu Yunxi’s help, she uncovers a conspiracy among key ministers. Unfazed by danger, she prepares to eliminate these threats, fully embracing her pursuit of power.

Their investigation leads them to a certain Yao Zhidong, the mastermind behind Imperial concubine Miao’s impeachment. However, his daughter, Yao Wangshu, is trapped in an abusive marriage with Prince Qi, who forces her to imitate his deceased wife, Pei Yingyue.

Zhuang Hanyan tricks Prince Qi into granting Yao Wangshu a divorce by playing into his obsession. With Yao Wangshu freed, Yao Zhidong agrees to halt the impeachment against Consort Miao. Prince Qi, realizing he was deceived, tries to retaliate against Fu Yunxi and Zhuang Hanyan, but is stopped by an imperial decree.

Prince Qi, furious over losing his princess consort, takes Zhuang Yushan as his new wife. However, their marriage turns bitter as he disregards her efforts.

Fu Yunxi and Hanyan's investigation into past crimes uncovers shocking truths. 17 years ago, Zhuang Shiyang killed his father, Zhuang Hanliang, and used Wei Shi’s silence to rise in power.

When he frames Zhou Ruyin for the crime, she realizes his betrayal and confesses. Saved by Zhuang Hanyan, she switches sides, providing evidence of Zhuang Shiyang’s financial crimes.

As the struggle intensifies in The Glory, Zhuang Hanyan is framed for fraudulent loans. Fu Yunxi, determined to protect her, takes the fall and is imprisoned. She desperately seeks help and, with the aid of women she once helped, tries to free Fu Yunxi. Finally, their acquaintance, Lady Wen’s, hidden letter help his release.

However, Fu Yunxi, believing he is dying, distances himself, while Zhuang Hanyan secretly seeks the antidote from Zhuang Shiyang. Meanwhile, Zhuang Yushan, betrayed by her father, is handed over to Prince Qi.

At the court of Judicial Review, Fu Yunxi captures Prince Qi, while Zhuang Shiyang attempts to flee. He warns Zhuang Hanyan that Fu Yunxi’s life is still in danger. In a desperate move, she deceives the guards and frees her father in exchange for the antidote, but Fu Yunxi collapses before taking it.

After his recovery, Zhuang Hanyan confronts her father and locks him away, forcing him to face the consequences. Zhou Ruyin, with the help of Zhuang Yushan, later kills him, ending his influence.

With their enemies defeated, Fu Yunxi and Zhuang Hanyan find solace. Instead of mourning her father, Zhuang Hanyan honors Ruan Xiwen’s memory. As snow falls gently in the last scene of The Glory, she embraces a peaceful future full of love with Fu Yunxi, surrounded by the families, calling the Fu household her home.

This is how the story of The Glory comes to conclusion.

Season 2 possibility of The Glory

With Zhuang Hanyan overcoming her struggles and finding peace with Fu Yunxi, and Zhuang Shiyang’s downfall sealing the story’s resolution, the chances of The Glory season 2 are unlikely. Additionally, there have been no announcements from the cast or crew about a continuation.

All 30 episodes of The Glory are now streaming on Viki.

