"Just made history look good"- Fans in frenzy as ATEEZ's Mingi stuns in the latest Calvin Klein campaign

Mingi of ATEEZ has taken the internet by storm with his latest campaign for the brand Calvin Klein, and fans are going wild. On July 10, 2025, the campaign was officially unveiled through both Mingi's Instagram and Calvin Klein's official page, accompanied by a promotional photo. As part of the campaign, 10 different images of the star were released on the brand's website.

In the photoshoot, the ATEEZ star dons three standout looks. The first features a light blue denim shirt paired with slightly darker denim jeans. The second look includes a matching ink-blue shirt and jeans, showcasing the iconic Calvin Klein waistband. The final outfit consists of a black short-sleeved vest and black denim pants.

This ensemble is complemented by a black CK cap, with the Calvin Klein logo visible on the briefs. Fans are praising Mingi's presence and visuals, with many commenting on how the brand suits him. One fan wrote:

“The brand is just so HIM.”

Others echoed the sentiment, expressing how Mingi's charisma and fashion sense make him the perfect face for Calvin Klein.

"Mingi for calvin klein will be in history books," a fan remarked.

"Still can't believe mingi apparently went to a single dinner with calvin klein execs and came out with multiple campaigns & photoshoots with the brand," a fan mentioned.

"I’m so obsessed with him," a fan said.

Some other fans commented,

"My eyes have been blessed," a fan affirmed.

"This is not just fashion—this is ART. The ATEEZ star understood the assignment and delivered elegance + edge," another fan wrote.

ATEEZ’s Mingi Shares the unique story behind his Calvin Klein recruitment

ATEEZ's Mingi has not only made waves with his latest Calvin Klein campaign but also captured hearts with the story of how it all began. During a fan video call event in February, the rapper candidly shared how his collaboration with the global brand came to life.

He said:

"Long back, I had a meeting with Calvin Klein through an acquaintance… Since it was over dinner, I ate and just went back home. Maybe they liked me then, because after I opened my Instagram account, they reached out to me."

This isn't his first campaign with Calvin Klein either. He previously featured in another campaign for the brand back in March.

In another significant development, ATEEZ and their agency, KQ Entertainment, made headlines on the same day. On July 10, 2025, the company officially announced that all eight members of the group have renewed their contracts for an additional seven years, following discussions.

