A string of screenshots, containing alleged texts between social media personalities, recently began circulating online. The alleged texts suggest late-evening gatherings between K-pop stars and influencers.

The screenshots began drawing attention between June 10 and 11 as they had mentions of THE BOYZ, ASTRO, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, and Stray Kids.

After the claims emerged online, fans pointed out that the story resembles fanfiction, with some comparing it to a "Wattpad plot" or calling it something straight out of a "delusional" fanfic.

"This is so funny 😭 this is like a bad wattpad fanfic written by a 9 year old. and did she party with all the members at the same time? this would be like 40 people… (all members from all groups)… and i’m sure they were all fighting over her and asking for her number…," an X user commented.

🦄 stili ~ saw TBZ in London 240915! 🎁 @imthestili_yah LINK this is so funny 😭 this is like a bad wattpad fanfic written by a 9 year old. and did she party with all the members at the same time? this would be like 40 people… (all members from all groups)… and i’m sure they were all fighting over her and asking for her number…

More fan reactions read:

"So the person whom the partying pictures came from alleges to also have partied with ateez skz enhypen and tbz for ten hours straight and that they all liked her and wanted her phone number.. 😭 im sorry this reads like bad fanfiction," a fan remarked.

"Why is this like a wattpad fanfiction from 2020 or something 😭," a user mentioned.

"Me as a delulu fanfic reader 😔," a person shared.

Some fans argued that K-pop idols are too busy with packed schedules to even attend 10-hour parties.

"Enhypen don’t even have time to go home wdym they got time to party for 10 hours straight 😭," a netizen said.

"Not to mention enha has and their buys/packed schedules 😭 they prolly don't even get 10hrs of rest let alone 10hrs of partying lol," a viewer noted.

"See that’s what im talking about, dont believe everything u see on the internet until u hear both sides.. sangyeon is in the military and doesnt have access to internet so he cant say anything i hope 100 will," another fan added.

More on K-pop idols' alleged partying with influencers

ATEEZ’s Mingi, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, and MJ (Image via Instagram/@fixon_n_on, @eunwo.o_c, @mj_7.7.7)

Alleged chats featuring multiple K-pop idols have gone viral online after surfacing on Instagram’s Threads around June 10–11. The screenshots of texts, reportedly shared between social media influencers, claimed these artists were part of a long, private party involving alcohol and casual interaction.

Influencers named the K-pop idols while casually describing a late-night hangout. Some also shared blurry photos believed to show the idols at the scene. One message highlighted ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo joining unexpectedly. MJ was also mentioned.

"Even ASTRO was there. MJ was f*cking handsome. We really had so much fun. He’s so good at drinking. But anyway, it’s Cha Eunwoo for me," the text in the alleged screenshot read (via Koreaboo).

An additional message, allegedly from a private story, referenced THE BOYZ:

"THE BOYZ beep beep. They’re handsome. Just handsome. But why do they keep calling me baby? I can’t drink no more. They keep saying my personality is good."

A hazy picture posted with it was assumed to show Hyunjae and Sangyeon. ATEEZ’s Mingi was also brought up. One influencer claimed he presented himself as the head of a skincare clinic. She later realized he was Mingi after hearing others use his name.

"One of the oppas said that he was a director at a skincare clinic, so I was like, ‘oh, I see.’ But I really had no clue who he was then, but he was ATEEZ’s Mingi. No wonder everyone kept calling him Mingi, but I just thought he was really a director," (per the screenshot).

The discussions also included mentions of K-pop idols from ENHYPEN and Stray Kids. The party was reportedly defined as running for almost 10 hours.

