"True art is made from real life experiences"- Fans react as ATEEZ's Mingi drops Desire Project #2 AutoBahn MV

On March 14, 2025, ATEEZ's Mingi dropped the official music video for Desire Project #2 AutoBahn featuring Yunmin through the band's YouTube channel, sending the fandom in a frenzy.

The clip showcased the male artist singing and rapping the lyrics of the song. It was followed by the female singer standing against the monochromatic background, singing with a mic.

The music video transitioned between scenes, showcasing leads partying, car racing, and other elements. Subsequently, the AutoBahn clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:

"Autobahn is such a masterpiece, true art is made from real life experiances. The rapping, the vocals, the visuals, the emotions are all amazing, yunmin is such an amazing vocalist, she is the perfect addition for this song fr."

The fandom mentioned they were obsessed with ATEEZ's Mingi's fashion style. They added that he perfectly harmonized with the female artist. Many fans noted he smoothly transitioned his voice, flaunting the vocal range. They continued expressing gratitude to the duo for releasing the track together.

"OMG i’m so obsessed!! this style suits his voice soo well! and she sounds amazing!! together?? heavenly! this song is soo good. please, i need it on streaming platforms,"- a fan reacted.

"i cant get enough of this song..its so smart how he switches tones like starting a calmer verse with "time to shift the gear" and man hes such a lyrical genius i love mingi,"- a fan shared.

"This is the same song from his birthday LP!!!! I fell in love with this instrumental back then and now he finally made a song out of it,"- a fan mentioned.

"their vocals together connected all my synapses everybody say thank you song mingi and yunmin ,"- a fan commented.

The Internet users expressed pride in Mingi from ATEEZ. They added it was his comeback and referred to it as aesthetics. They called him a superstar who was able to express himself in a perfect manner and without any hesitation.

"this is absolutely crazy good and so impressive im so proud of him i hope he keeps chasing his dreams like this, I’ll always support him,"- a user reacted.

"I am in love with the chorus, it's so addicting. mingi's vocals are beautiful. also the mv ???? this is comeback title worthy i loved the concept the aesthetic and the way they expressed the song in such a perfect way. mingi you are a superstar,"- a user shared.

"Please kg for the love of whatever you believe in, give us spotify and other streaming platforms . i beg PLEASE put the originals songs of the boys on streaming platforms,"- a user commented.

"The way this was released on the full blood moon eclipse!! WOW MINGIIIIII!!! You really outdid yourself!!! 진짜 대박이다 I could listen to an entire album of MinMin! together the contrast in vocals was absolutely delightful,"- a user mentioned.

More about ATEEZ's Mingi

Mingi from ATEEZ is a South Korean rapper and songwriter associated with KQ Entertainment. He was a participant in the JTBC's famous survival reality program MIXNINE. The idol was eliminated from the episode 7. He was placed at the 113th rank.

The male artist made his official debut with the group on October 24, 2018, and released the mini-album Treasure EP.1: All To Zero. It featured six tracks, including Intro: Long Journey, Pirate King, Treasure, Twilight, Stay, and My Way.

The K-pop idol ATEEZ's Mingi released his first LP album, Fix On/Off, on August 9, 2024, through KQ Entertainment and Stone Music Entertainment. It was distributed by Genie Music and Stone Music Entertainment, respectively. It featured four tracks, including Tunnel, Tunnel instrumental, Vortex (Cyberpunk Intro), and Untitled.

In recent news, ATEEZ released their eleventh mini-album, Golden Hour: Part 2, on November 15, 2024. It was unveiled through KQ Entertainment and distributed by Sony Music, respectively.

Ice On My Teeth served as the title track of the record. It featured six songs, including Deep Dive, Scene 1: Value, Ice On My Teeth, Man on Fire, Selfish Waltz, and Enough.

