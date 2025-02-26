"Just queen things"— Blinks react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s ‘Earthquake’ debuts at #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart

On February 25, 2025, Jisoo’s song Earthquake debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. The track was released on February 14, 2025. Earthquake serves as the opening track of her solo mini-album AMORTAGE.

The album features four songs: Your Love, Tears, Hugs & Kisses, and Earthquake. It has also recorded strong sales and chart rankings worldwide. Following this achievement, Blinks reacted strongly. One X user tweeted:

"Just Queen things!!"

Earthquake is charting across multiple platforms. The track debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 47 on the Billboard Global 200. On Spotify, it has surpassed 20 million streams.

The song debuted with 130 million views on TikTok. It beat a five-year record set by How You Like That for the biggest K-pop debut on the platform. As of now, the Earthquake music video has surpassed 57 million views on YouTube. Fans are reacting to the K-pop idol's latest achievement, noting her competition with Sabrina Carpenter and Drake.

"The crazy thing is that Jisoo managed to do this while having Drake and Sabrina as her competitors," a fan remarked.

"She's beating queenbrina and kingdrake oh HITSOO," a netizen commented.

"Competing with sabrina and drake? jisoo made it look easy," another user shared.

Others recognized her achievement and shared their congratulations.

"I will always be so proud of her for achieving everything she has while staying true to her roots her colour her choices not changing to fit anybody standards. Congratulations sooyas," a fan mentioned.

"Incredible impact! "Earthquake" is truly a powerful track," a person noted.

"Jisoo just shook the charts like a gentle earthquake and my playlist is here for it," another viewer added.

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo’s Earthquake Challenge attracts K-pop idols

BLACKPINK's Jisoo (Image via Instagram/@sooyaaa__)

Jisoo’s Earthquake Challenge is gaining traction, with K-pop idols and Korean actors joining in. So far, the BLISSOO owner has danced to Earthquake with Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon, IVE's Leeseo, and her Newtopia co-star Park Jeong-Min.

She also teamed up with Red Velvet’s Wendy on Youngstreet Radio and received a social media shoutout from NCT’s Doyoung. Her BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé participated as well.

Furthermore, the FLOWER singer's solo album AMORTAGE is seeing global success. Her solo album led China’s Tencent Music’s K-pop chart and topped iTunes charts in 45 regions. In its first week, the album sold over 500,000 copies. Beyond music, the Snowdrop actress was featured in Billboard Korea’s Art Book Series, Billboard Artist.

Meanwhile, other BLACKPINK members are also going forward with their solo endeavors. Rosé collaborated with American singer Bruno Mars for APT. Lisa collaborated with Doja Cat and Raye on Born Again. Jennie released a duet with Dominic Fike titled Love Hangover. Their solo tracks continue to appear on major charts.

