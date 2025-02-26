“#JypeTreatLeeknowBetter” trends on X as fans demand protection after Stray Kids member’s phone number and address gets leaked online

On Wednesday, February 26, Stray Kids' fans began to address the recent leak of Lee Know's personal mobile number on the internet. Following the same, fans and netizens were not happy about the minimal protection that the idol had been receiving from his agency, JYP Entertainment.

Ad

Many people pointed out that this wasn't the first time that the Stray Kids member's personal details were leaked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

They criticized the agency for their mismanagement and lack of proper implementation to protect the idol. They began to trend several hashtags, such as #JypeTreatLeeknowBetter, on X to garner the attention of the agency while also spreading awareness about the issue to other fans and netizens.

"This is not the first, it is not the second, nor the third or fourth time this has happened. We appreciate all of Lee Know's work and effort, and we want the company to do the same."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"we’re frustrated bcs it keeps repeating. stop ignoring this JYPE!!! DIV1!!! ONE LABEL!!! TAKE ACTION!!! PROTECT YOUR ARTIST!!! please," said a fan on X.

"this is ridiculous. what are they even doing to protect him at this point," added another fan.

Fans shared their frustration about the leak and JYP's alleged lack of action against the same.

Ad

"You have to do something @jypnation, this should not be taken lightly! This is about your artist's privacy! Protecting their privacy and having good security should be your first priority!" stated a fan.

"JYPE is one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea and yet they don't have the security to protect their idols. get a f*cking grip," added an X user.

Ad

"Don’t let this slide, the person who leaked his phone number has no regrets and his company has to take legal action or this will happen again," said a netizen.

"his family address leaked, now this? what's next? they dgaf abt the safety of their artists, & apparently not even w that damn contract renewal. I hate them all," commented another X user.

Ad

All you need to know about Lee Know and his recent activties with Stray Kids

Stray Kids' Lee Know, or Lee Min-ho, is a South Korean singer and dancer housed under JYP Entertainment. He debuted in 2017 alongside his fellow group members through the eponymous reality survival show organized by JYP Entertainment. Following the same, the group quickly rose to fame.

Ad

Ad

Most recently, in November 2024, the K-pop boy group released their Japanese studio album, Giant, followed by a mixtape called HOP, with its lead single as Walkin on Water.

They also contributed two OSTs in the past year: a track titled Slash for the Deadpool & Wolverine film and another track called Come Play for the second season of the TV series Arcade.

In October 2024, they also performed at the American Music Awards for the first time.

Ad

Additionally, Stray Kids also rolled out their Dominate World Tour starting in August 2024, which is expected to continue till July 2025. They are expected to make stops across Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, the United States, Canada, and more in the coming months of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback