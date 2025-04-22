Kim Young-kwang reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Charge Me 

On April 21, 2025, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin are in talks to star in a new drama called Charge Me, based on a web novel with the same name.

The forthcoming romance and fantasy drama Charge Me will depict the love story between Baek Ho-rang and Na Bo-bae. While the former was living with a low artificial heart battery, the woman had electrical powers. As they encountered, a new kind of romance sparked between them.

On the same day, Xports News reported that Chae Soo-bin was confirmed to appear in the series Charge Up. The series would be helmed and penned by director Park Soo-won, who has been famous for dramas, including Birthcare Center, Work Later, Drink Now season 2, and other shows.

Kim Young-kwang would play the role of Baek Ho-rang with a low artificial heart battery

According to the outlet, Kim Young-kwang would reportedly play the role of the male protagonist Baek Ho-rang, who had a low artificial heart battery. His battery was getting discharged. Meanwhile, Chae Soo-bin would play the role of Na Bo-bae, who had immense electrical powers.

It is to be noted that the details regarding the premiere date were not confirmed. However, it has been revealed that the series will air on an international OTT platform.

For those versed, Kim Young-kwang is a multifaceted individual with expertise in modeling and acting. He kick-started his career as a model and presented the luxury designers, including Alexander McQueen, Etro, and Vivienne Westwood. He was the first Asian model to represent Dior Homme's show in 2008.

He started his career in acting in 2008. He later acted in the medical and psychological drama Good Doctor, which was aired on KBS2. He has starred in several films, including Runway Cop, On Your Wedding Day, Mission: Possible, A Year-End Medley, Triple, More Charming by the Day, White Christmas, Love Rain, Can We Get Married?, Sweet Stranger, and Me, Room No.9, The Secret Life of My Secretary, and more.

Kim Young-kwang was also featured in several shows, namely Law of the Jungle in New Caledonia, Boat Horn Clenched Fists, Call It Love, Somebody, Gogh, The Starry Night, Somebody, and more.

The male artist has been reportedly confirmed to appear in the upcoming series, namely, Trigger, Evilive, The Haunted Palace, Eun Soo Good Day, and Mission 2: Possible.

