“KJS1 IS COMING”— Fans thrilled as BTS’ Jin seemingly confirms his album release following Jimin’s MUSE

On Thursday, June 20, following the release of BTS Jimin's tracklist for his upcoming second album release, Muse, Jin hinted at his solo album's release. On Weverse, an ARMY made a post excitedly talking about the tracks on the Muse album and how they are thrilled to listen to all the collaborations that took place. Jin replied to this post, saying that he'd sing next.

"Jimin, after you, it's me. I'm going to sing too," he said.

Fans immediately took it as a hint from the idol that he would be the next BTS member to release his solo album. Since it was previously reported that the idol would release his first solo album in the second half of 2024, fans weren't completely oblivious to his solo schedules. However, a direct and supposed confirmation from Jin himself excited fans all the more.

Here's how fans have been reacting to the idol's hint on his upcoming album release:

"FIRST SIGN OF KSJ1 IS COMING FROM THE MAN HIMSELF," said a fan on X.

"Seokjin knows what we anticipate and what we care about. All we need now is to trust him every moment and give him our full support. Hope everyone is ready," added another fan on X.

"WE'RE GETTING NEW MUSIC FROM SEOKJIN POSSIBLY KSJ1 SOON," said another X user.

More fans expressed their excitement about the idol's casual yet assuring hint toward his upcoming solo album release:

"our chaotic king just dropping announcements via weverse comment, like we’re SO back," said a fan on X.

"We are so seated for the debut album king," added another fan.

"ME WHEN WE KNEW THIS: I’M HAVING A PANIC ATTACK," said another X user.

BTS' Jin drops alleged hints about the upcoming release of his first solo album

BTS Jin enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2022. Following his service as an active drill instructor for 18 months, he was discharged on June 12, 2024. Now, there are reports of the idol rolling out his first solo album in the second half of 2024.

While the idol made his debut through his solo single, The Astronaut, in October 2022, before his enlistment, he is expected to roll out his solo album soon. He also seemingly confirmed the same through his Weverse. Additionally, fans were excited to see that j-hope also replied to Jin's comment about his upcoming solo album.

Since j-hope is expected to be discharged from his military service in October 2024, the idol jokingly suggested that they do a military discharge subunit. He then added that he was trying to cheer and support Jin's solo activities through jokes.

"Jin should we do a military discharge unit? I’m cheering on for your solo activities through jokes," j-hope said.

In fact, during the 2022 BTS Festa, where the members first announced that they'd focus on solo projects instead of group activities, the idol expressed that he would be the last to roll out his solo album. Therefore, given that all the BTS members have rolled out their solo albums, some even more than one, j-hope might soon release his.

While this information has left fans quite thrilled, they are still awaiting an official confirmation and more details about the same.