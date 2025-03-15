Korean celebrities pay final respects at Wheesung's memorial service: IU, Lee Hyori, KCM, and more

K-pop star Wheesung passed away tragically on March 10, 2025. His passing comes as a sudden shock to his fans as he was slated to appear alongside singer, KCM, for a joint concert on March 15, 2025. The cause of his death is still unknown.

His funeral was held on March 14 at the Seoul Samsung Hospital funeral hall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. KCM, IU, Lee Hyo-ri, and several other stars from the K-pop industry came to pay their respects to the late singer. The bereaved singer's family has also set up a memorial for the fans to pay their respects.

Friends from the industry attended K-pop singer Wheesung's funeral

According to Osen, Lee Hyori, IU, g.o.d.’s Kim Tae-woo, KCM, K. Will, Spider, Lyn, Baby V.O.X.’s Shim Eun-jin and Lee Hee-jin, Kan Mi-yeon, and Kim E-ji, 1TYM’s Song Baek-kyung, Deux’s Lee Hyun-do, Brown Eyed Soul’s Naul, Kim Bum-soo, Ha Dong-gyun, Ailee, Ali, Big Mama, Muzi, and iChlin marked their attendance at the funeral to meet their departed friend for one last time. The space was also opened for visitors to pay their respects to the deceased.

MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul also attended the funeral. Solar had also posted an Instagram story mourning Wheesung after his death was announced. MAMAMOO collaborated with the Can't I? singer during the group's pre-debut days. He was pivotal to the group's learning in their initial days in the industry. He also mentored IU when she first took steps in the K-pop industry.

Osen also reported that K-pop groups, BTS and TWICE, sent funeral wreaths at the memorial service. The funeral service and burial will take place on March 16. Wheesung will be laid to rest at Gwangneung Memorial Park.

Wheesung's passing was not mentioned on a few broadcasts

While alive, the 43-year-old singer was found guilty of drug abuse when he was found unconscious not once but twice in 2019 and 2020. He had admitted to using drugs years before the news first broke.

As a result, he was banned from live broadcasts, and his career was greatly affected. SBS's Show Champion and Mnet's M Countdown remembered the singer on receiving the news of his passing. However, KBS 2TV's Music Bank and MBC's Show! Music Core did not mention the singer at all.

He debuted in 2002 with the album Like a Movie. After his debut, Wheesung won his first-ever music show win with the song Can't I? on a music show, Music Camp, which came before Show! Music Core.

