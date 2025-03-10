Who is Choi Whee-sung? Tributes pour in as South Korean singer known for his collaborations with TWICE and BTOB dies aged 43

On March 10, 2025, South Korean media outlet JoongAng Ilbo reported that Choi Whee-sung was found unresponsive at his home in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. The emergency officials arrived at the scene in the evening after they received a report from his family. Despite their efforts, he was declared dead.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of his passing. Some reports suggested that some time had passed before his body was discovered. According to a report by the JoongAng Ilbo, since there were no signs of foul play, police are looking into the possibility of an overdose or sui*ide. They are also searching for any notes or evidence that might explain what happened.

Wheesung was recognized as one of South Korea’s most influential R&B singers. His debut in 2002 with the album Like a Movie launched his career, but his second album, It’s Real (2003), made him a household name. Songs like Can’t I?, With Me, and Even Thought of Marriage made him a leading voice in Korean R&B.

The news has deeply shocked the Korean music industry, especially since Wheesung was set to perform alongside singer KCM at a concert in Daegu on March 15. Just days earlier, he had posted on social media about his excitement for the event, making his sudden passing even more heartbreaking.

Following the news, fans flooded social media with tributes, expressing their shock and sorrow for Wheesung’s contributions to the industry. An X user, @KelMelReviews wrote,

"Wheesung had a voice, man. I had always hoped he'd make a comeback after his troubles...RIP."

Many recalled Choi Whee-sung's emotional ballads, praising his ability to convey deep feelings through his music. They also stated that he was one of the first K-pop artists they listened to.

"Wow Wheesung and BOA are the reason I got into kpop. I bought his albums off of YesAsia. It’s really sad how hard it is for young people in KR," a fan commented.

"wheesung was my first introduction to k-pop ever, back in 2009…this one hurts. rip," an X user added.

"RIP Legend. His songs are forever in my favorite playlist and in my heart," a netizen remarked.

"absolutely shocking news to wake up to— rip wheesung, a krnb legend," another person wrote.

Many also remembered Choi Whee-sung's collaborations with famous artists, including TWICE and Mamamoo. They remarked how they repeatedly listened to his song Insomnia.

"Rest in Peace, Legend! Thank you Wheesung for helping to create MAMAMOO, one of the most Iconic Kpop girl group of All-Time! We never forget what you did for our girls!" a fan added.

"Rest in peace Wheesung. I love his ost and insomnia. Also he is the one who wrote Twice's Dance The Night Away lyrics," an X user commented.

"I can't believe Wheesung is gone this is so sad. I remember watching his version of Insomnia back in grade school and fading star with Lee Hyori. Those were my songs on repeat. Dude was such an amazing vocalist, really capturing that western R&B into Korean R&B," a person wrote.

All we know about Choi Whee-sung's legacy and struggles in the industry

Beyond his music, Choi Whee-sung was a respected songwriter. He penned hits for some of K-pop’s biggest names, including TWICE’s Dance The Night Away, Ailee’s Heaven, and T-ara’s Crazy Because of You. His influence extended beyond his discography. He is said to have shaped the sound of Korean pop and R&B for over two decades.

However, Choi Whee-sung's career was also marked by personal struggles. In 2021, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for habitual propofol use. Reports indicated that he had purchased and used the anesthetic multiple times in 2019.

In 2020, Choi Whee-sung was found unconscious on multiple occasions after allegedly injecting etomidate, a similar sedative that was not classified as a narcotic at the time.

Despite these challenges, he founded his independent label, Real Slow Company, and continued working on music.

Choi Whee-sung's passing is a devastating loss for fans and the industry alike. While his struggles were well-documented, his contributions to music and the emotional impact of his songs will continue to be remembered.

