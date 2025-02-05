“Kyungsoo’s #1 defender”- Netizens revive HYBE's 2023 report on KKPP as Na PD confirms ‘KKBB' spin-off show was designed for EXO’s D.O.

On Wednesday, February 6, Na PD spoke about EXO's D.O.'s role in KKBB (KongKongBapBap), a spin-off series of KKPP (KongKongPatPat). He shared this information through an article with Sports Seoul, a South Korean news media outlet. The TV producer talked about how the show was designed to shine a spotlight on the EXO member and highlight his quality as an entertainer.

Here's what the article stated about Na PD's thoughts on the same:

"PD Na created a spin-off with Do Kyung-soo, who is both eco-friendly and good at cooking. It’s called ‘Soybeans, Beans Grow, Red Beans Grow’ (hereafter referred to as ‘KongKongBapBap’). It is practically a program for, by, and about Do Kyung-soo. He added Lee Kwang-soo to this."

Following the same, several fans expressed their gratitude to Na PD for being vocal about his reason behind casting EXO's D.O. and promoting him through the article with Sports Seoul. In light of the same, netizens also revived an alleged report released by HYBE in 2023 on the original series, KKPP. In the report, HYBE allegedly left negative criticism about the EXO member's role in the show.

The report stated that D.O. was nothing more than a supporting character for Lee Kwang-soo, a South Korean actor and entertainment personality, who was the main cast of KKPP. Here's what the report read:

"Ah, D.O.'s role in this show is mainly as Kwang-soo's reaction partner. It's actually Kwang-soo's one-man show."

When this report initially landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were angered by the same as it downplayed the EXO member's role in the show. Therefore, many fans were elated to see that Na PD not only made a spin-off series of the show with D.O. as the main character but also seemingly defended the idol through a recent article with Sports Seoul.

Here are a few reactions from fans regarding the same:

"Na PD is Kyungsoo's #1 defender"

"Na PD was so mad about the hybe report slandering Kyungsoo's performance in KKPP, so now he slap them with KKBB with Kyungsoo in his mind," said a fan on X.

"I can't thank you enough to na pd," added another fan.

"in na-pd's house, there can be no kyungsoo slander," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their gratitude towards Na PD for D.O.'s casting in the spin-off of the series and his comment on the same through the recent article.

"He's even flexing and promoting his other works every chance he gets, now, he is defending him with that report," added a X user

"“this show is made for kyungsoo” hybe came for him in GBRB and na pd took it personally! now he went viral every episodes with his skills and food," said a netizen

"Thank you Na PD for bringing the best in Kyungsoo," commented another X user

All you need to know about KongKongBapBap, the spin-off series of KongKongPatPat, a reality variety show program starring EXO's D.O

KongKongBapBap is reality variety show startting EXO's D.O and Lee Kwang-soo. In the same, the two celebrities are seen managing an in-house restaurant for a total of three days. They are in charge of all the chores that are required to operate the restaurant and keep it at peak functionality.

Additionally, several other celebrities are expected to visit their in-house restaurant and taste their food. The show premiered on January 9, 2025, and the finale was released on February 6 on tvN. It was inspired by the 2023 variety show KongKongPatPat.

The original series had four celebrities and long-time industry friends, Kim Won-nin, EXO's D.O, Lee Kwang-soo, and Kim Ki-bang, come together to embark on a farming adventure.

