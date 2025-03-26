Late Kim Sae-ron’s alleged voice recording claims her mother forced break up with her ex-boyfriend

The controversy and unearthing of evidence regarding the late Kim Sae-ron's death and personal life continue as YouTuber Lee Jin-ho has posted an audio recording of an alleged phone call by Kim Sae-ron.

In the released call recording, the late actress can allegedly be heard saying that she broke up with her former boyfriend because of her mother. The YouTube video, titled Shocking Exclusive! The Cry of the Late Kim Sae-ron, Who Loved Her Mother So Much, was uploaded on March 25, 2025.

"She [her mother] even uploaded photos from my account… I don’t know anymore. I broke up because of my mom. I think my mom just hates the fact that I have a boyfriend. Everything’s crazy," Sae-ron allegedly said on the call.

What does the new video by Lee Jin-ho mention about Kim Sae-ron's love life?

According to the new video posted on YouTube, Kim Sae-ron's parents had allegedly opened a restaurant in 2021, but it was shut down in 2023. After losing a lot of money in the business, Sae-ron reportedly took on the financial responsibility of the family, enlisting in a part-time job to support them.

While at her part-time job, the actress was reportedly stalked by two men. One of them was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and was hospitalized, according to Kim Sae-ron's alleged statement in the audio.

The stalking incident reportedly left her traumatised and emotionally unstable, while her then-boyfriend allegedly suspected her of having an affair with one of the stalkers. In the call recording, the late actress allegedly accused her mother of planting doubt in her boyfriend's mind.

In another allegation made on March 25, Kim Sae-ron's reported ex-boyfriend also came forward with updates on the late actress's love life. He claimed that the Queen of Tears actor, Kim Soo-hyun, had no part to play in Sae-ron's untimely death.

According to the boyfriend, who remains unnamed and goes by the moniker K, Sae-ron was allegedly troubled because of her reported marriage to a man from New York. The marriage allegedly became toxic as her husband reportedly began verbally abusing her, causing her immense mental distress. She was reportedly struggling a lot due to a lack of support from her family.

Following this, she reportedly turned to her former boyfriend K for support, as reported by The Fact on March 25. Screenshots of the text messages claiming to be exchanged between K and Sae-ron were also shared to support K's claims.

More about the late actress's dating controversy with Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Sae-ron was 24 years old when she passed away in February 2025. The news of her death opened a lot of questions about her personal and professional life. It has been a month since the actress passed away, and several allegations have come forth regarding her past romantic linkups and family struggles.

The allegations that largely came to surface were of her past relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun when she was reportedly a minor. Soo-hyun has been away from the spotlight since the news came to light, while his agency, Gold Medalist, has been fighting against the allegations and accusations made by the late actress's family.

Countless text messages, images, videos, and audio recordings have surfaced online since the allegations began. Meanwhile, the only legal angle in this situation is Gold Medalist's harassment case against Sae-ron's family, after a photo was shared of Kim Soo-hyun reportedly washing dishes in Sae-ron's apartment.

The case continues to date without further legal involvement.

