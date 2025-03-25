Kim Sae-ron’s alleged ex-boyfriend clears Kim Soo Hyun of any role in her death, citing a troubled marriage and family neglect as the cause

On March 24, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s alleged former boyfriend declined rumors linking actor Kim Soo-hyun to her demise. He is identified as “K." In an exclusive with the South Korean media outlet THE FACT, he revealed details about her final days, implying a disturbed marriage and family negligence.

"I know that Sae-ron's death was not because of actor Kim Soo-hyun. There are so many parts where the truth has been hidden," Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend stated.

Amid growing speculation, “K” dismissed the claims against Kim Soo-hyun. He said it wasn’t the debt repayment or her past with Kim Soo-hyun that caused her pain. According to him, the 700 million won debt notice was sent a year ago, which was merely a formality from her former agency. Even Sae-ron herself didn’t seem pressured to repay it.

He called out Kim Sae-ron’s family for suddenly blaming the actor. He questioned why her biological parents remained silent, suggesting it was because she had distanced herself from them.

"As someone who knows Sae-ron better than anyone else, it's unreasonable for an aunt to show up late in the name of bereaved family and drive it as if she took her life because of problems with Kim Soo-hyun," and "Maybe the reason why neither her biological mother nor her biological father came forward is because Sae-ron was someone she wanted to run away from while she was alive," the actress' former-boyfriend remarked.

He also claimed her family didn’t even know she was married, highlighting their lack of involvement in her life.

"How could no one in the family know that their daughter got married? I understand. The fact that no one in the family knew that Kim Sae-ron married a man in New York is proof that there was little communication with her daughter," he said.

"K" added:

But then, after not paying any attention to her for almost a decade and then passing away, bringing up the fact that she dated a famous actor years ago can only be explained if there is another intention or purpose. I've never met the actor Kim Soo-hyun, but I think it's very unfair that he's being beaten up because of his fame."

To back up his statements, “K” signed and stamped an official document with his Korean social security number. Kim Sae-ron reportedly met her husband in November 2024 and married him in early 2025.

According to “K,” she suffered both physical and verbal abuse in the relationship. Seeking support, she turned to him, which allegedly made her husband furious.

In the leaked messages between her and “K," the Bloodhounds star repeatedly described her husband as violent and mentally unstable. Screenshots also show her husband sending threats to “K,” warning him to stay away.

At one point, she claimed her husband had hacked her Instagram and was controlling her actions. When “K” urged her to report him, she said it was impossible because he was American.

Kim Sae-ron's alleged ex-boyfriend claims the actress previously attempted self-harm

Expand Tweet

“K” revealed Kim Sae-ron faced complete indifference from her family, even in moments of crisis. On November 1, 2024, she allegedly attempted self-harm and needed emergency surgery.

He alleged that no family members visited her. Instead, her former agency paid her medical bills, and “K” stayed by her side. When he took her home, he found her mother and a friend casually eating, seemingly unbothered.

"Because of this attitude from her family, Sae-ron always wanted to run away somewhere," Kim Sae-ron's ex boyfriend stated.

Even after her marriage, Kim Sae-ron continued to confide in “K” about her mental health. In one message, she admitted to self-harming again.

"I couldn't forgive myself for just cutting my wrists, and I couldn't run away. I cut my neck countless times and hung myself with a hose, but that only left scars. I'm sorry I couldn't keep my promise. And I only feel that much pain," he continued.

A voice recording from the hospital also confirmed that when the late 24-year-old needed financial help for surgery, she didn’t turn to her family. Instead, the late actress reached out to an acquaintance.

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found deceased at her residence in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. After the examination, police ruled it a suicide the following day.

