LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon expresses her desire to act, release a solo album, and more

LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon expressed her desire to try acting, release a solo album, and perform in musicals. During the exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet, Star News Korea, on April 5, 2025, she stated that she wants to expand her career by exploring new areas. She mentioned, as translated by X user @elsserafim:
"Someday, I want to try being in a musical, and I also want to release my solo album." I also want to try being a radio DJ, and I feel like there are so many things I want to do recently."
For those unversed, LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon was introduced as the fourth member of the girl group. She made her official debut as a K-pop idol with the mini album Fearless on May 2, 2022. Since her debut, Chaewon has quickly gained popularity among the fans.
LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon disclosed personal worries and concerns
During the interview with the Star News, LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon openly shared her innermost personal worries and concerns. She confessed to being hard on herself and is constantly focused on self-improvement. However, she also admitted to feeling regretful when the outcomes of her effort do not match her expectations. She added, as translated by X user @elsserafim:
"I practice hard in a bit of a fight with myself and polish myself like this, but when the results don't meet my liking, there are times when I feel regretful."
She further elaborated that she ended up having a hard time due to her greed and hence, got stuck in a loop. LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon confessed how she got out of the cycle and mentioned, as translated by X user @elsserafim:
"I think I tend to have a hard time because I'm greedy, and I don't get too caught up in it. I try to get out of it quickly, practice more, and find a new side of myself because I have to show you better next time."
For those unversed, Kim Chaewon, also known as Chaewon, is a multifaceted individual with an expertise in singing, songwriting, and the leader of the group LE SSERAFIM. She was also the former member of the project girl group IZ*ONE.
In recent news, the five-member girl band released their fifth mini album, Hot, on March 14, 2025, through Source Music. The record was distributed by YG Plus, HYBE, and Geffen Records, respectively. It featured five tracks, including Born Fire, Hot, Come Over, Ash, and So Cynical (Badum).
The album made its debut at the No.9 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.
The band has been popular for releasing other records, such as Unforgiven, Fearless, Antifragile, and more.