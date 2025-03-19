On March 13, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura was the first guest on Sana's Fridge interview, leaving the fandom proud. The conversation was uploaded on Seven Days a day-117 official YouTube channel, titled, Sana's Fridge Interview- Sakura kidnapped by the I- hunter Sana| EP.7 LE SSERAFIM Sakura. The content gained over one million views and 61k likes within a few days after its upload.

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura and Sana talked about many topics at the show. They conversed about how they could visit each other's homes, eat at a restaurant together, taste spicy goods, try out smoothies, and other details. Sana also confessed that she donned Sakura's crocheted hat while going out to meet friends, work, parents, and others. She would detail them about the product's texture, fit, design, and other elements.

As the LE SSERAFIM's Sakura was the first guest on Sana's Fridge interview, multiple clips of the duo talking about different things circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared several clips from the show to discuss the variety of conversations. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Omg sakura was the first guest on sana fridge interview.. This is awesome!!! We won guys, they looked so good together."

The fandom mentioned that Sana and Sakura's interview was pleasing to watch.

"Introverted Sakura powering through to ask out her extroverted crush Sana,"- a fan reacted.

"Haha my TWICESsera heartSakura's so cute when Sana called her "sunbaenim,"- a fan shared.

"this was so soothing and nice to watch. it's nice to see they are friends,"- a fan commented.

The internet users noted that Sakura and Sana remained humble and respectful towards each other during the interview.

"Even though Sana has a point, Sakura has remained humble and respectful to Sana, and that goes for Sana too. What Sana said is very humbling & respectful to Sakura. Is it a japanese thing? I love them both. SAKURA X SANA FRIDGE INTERVIEW,"- a user reacted.

"This is why i love sana the way she said “listen everyone” and shes about to share the most important piece of information ON CULTURE, yes sakura’s time in akb/hkt is CULTURE,"- a user shared.

"THEY ARE SO SOFT SO CUTE,"- a user commented.

More about LE SSERAFIM's Sakura

Sakura, aka Sakura Miyawaki, is a Japanese singer and actress in South Korea. She made her debut with the band on May 2, 2022, and released the extended play Fearless. It was unveiled through Hybe Studio and YG Plus. The record featured five tracks, including The World is My Oyster, Fearless, Blue Fame, The Great Mermaid, and Soul Grapes.

She was also a former member of the South Korean Japanese band Iz*One and AKB48. In recent news, she released Crazy with the group members on August 30, 2024. The extended play featured five tracks, including Chasing Lightning, Crazy, Pierrot, 1-800-Hot-N-Fun, and others.

LE SSERAFIM unveiled their extended play Hot on March 14, 2025, through YG Plus and Geffen Records.

