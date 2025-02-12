"LEAVE HER ALONE"- Fan concerns mount as The Tale of Lady Ok star, Son Na-eun falls victim to cell phone hack

On Wednesday, February 12, YG Entertainment released a statement expressing that Son Na-eun, the South Korean actress and female lead of The Tale of Lady Ok, has been threatened by a hacker. The statement explained that an unidentified hacker got a hold of the actress's personal data from her cellphone and started blackmailing her.

The hacker also allegedly asked for money in return for his silence. While the actress responded to this request once in order to protect her family and friends who might get affected by the leak, the hacker reportedly kept demanding more money. This naturally led to the initiation of legal action from YG Entertainment against the hacker and blackmailer.

Following the news, many fans and netizens were unhappy and shocked. People expressed their concerns for Son Na-eun and hoped for a fast and effective solution to her crisis. Here are a few fan reactions to the recent statement released by YG Entertainment:

"WTF??? She just celebrated her birthday 2 days ago. LEAVE HER ALONE"

"This breaks my heart. Naeun is such a sweet and sincere person and she doesn’t deserve this," said a fan on X.

"oh gosh…. seriously though……. can you pls stop bothering her? she’s been through a lot…. Pls.. just stop harassing naeun," added another fan.

"Poor naeunie, god please protect this girl, wishing the case could solve quickly," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the recent incident around the South Korean actress, Son Na-eun.

"what kind of an evilness is this leave this girl alone???" stated a fan.

"she just in her happy time. now like this. hope the culprit getting caught soon," added an X user.

"They can't leave her alone for even a day... I hope it gets resolved soon," said a netizen.

"every tongue that rises against son naeun shall fall," commented another X user.

Son Na-eun or Naeun is a South Korean actress and singer who debuted under IST Entertainment in 2011 alongside her fellow Apink members, the K-pop girl group under the agency. While she's famous as a member of Apink, she is also known for her various K-drama roles. Additionally, the singer turned actress is currently managed by YG Entertainment.

Her acting debut was soon after her debut as a K-pop idol, with the release of the historical K-drama series, The Great Seer. Following the same, the rolled of many other K-dramas that took over the internet such as My Kids Give Me a Headache, Second 20s, Cinderella with Four Knights, The Most Beautiful Goodbye, Dinner Mate, Ghost Doctor, Agency, and Romance in the House.

On the other hand, amidst the actress' career, YG Entertainment released a statement explaining that Son Na-eun had allegedly been threatened by a hacker who gained her personal data form her phone. Here's the statement:

"Hello. This is YG Entertainment. We would like to inform you that actress Son Na-eun's personal cell phone was recently hacked. The hacker demanded money in exchange for not disclosing the illegally collected data, and Son Na-eun responded once because she did not want to cause harm to her family and friends."

The statement continued,

"However, the hackers did not stop there, and are now threatening her again, demanding more money. The situation has taken a mental toll on the actress, as she has been contacting her family and friends. This case is already under formal investigation by the police, and we are clear that we will take strong legal action against any criminal behavior related to invasion of privacy and blackmail."

The agency closed their statement by requesting fans and netizens to not report on unconfirmed facts since the police investigations on the issue is currently ongoing.

