“LEAVE JUNGKOOK AND WINTER ALONE”- Internet reacts after BTS’ Idol’s Instagram comeback sparks rumor-driven hate 

On Tuesday, July 15, following BTS' Jungkook's Weverse livestream where he revealed his new personal Instagram account, @mnijungkook, many fans and netizens began to speculate over the Instagram username. While the idol already explained during the livestream that the username refers to "My Name Is Jungkook", some people connected the username with aespa's Winter.

K-pop girl group aespa member Winter's real name is Min-jeong, and several netizens began to speculate that Jungkook's username alluded to Winter's real name, thereby creating dating speculations around the same. This also naturally resulted in a large number of hateful comments piling up under Winter's post. However, many fans soon came to the defense of both idols.

They explained that Jungkook already clarified the meaning behind his username, and also called out netizens who speculated harmful and misleading information about the two idols' relationship. Therefore, fans have not only been shutting down the dating rumours but have also been flooding positive comments under Winter's Instagram posts to counteract the negative ones.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"LEAVE JUNG KOOK AND WINTER ALONE MFS OH GOD," an X user wrote.

"i hope minjeong isn't seeing the nasty comments i hope shes happy and eating her favourite snacks i hope shes okay," said a fan on X.

"ya’ll blaming winter and jung kook for a rumor yall started," added another fan.

"where did winter x jung kook even come from," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens reacted to the recent speculations related to BTS' Jungkook and aespa's Winter.

"I genuinely don't get it at all. Why so much rage over "mni" in Jung kook's ig username? And saying it's a code for Winter's real name "min"???? The letters are not even in the same order........" stated a fan

"he created an ig account & she is getting hate, does this make any sense??" said a netizen

"MYs please boost positive comments under Winter's posts!!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook made his solo debut with the release of his first single in July 2023 called SEVEN feat. Latto. He soon followed it up with another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023. Around November of the same year, the K-pop idol put forth his first solo studio album, GOLDEN, with Standing Next To You as its title track.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military along with his fellow BTS member, Jimin. Both members were discharged from the military after the successful completion of their service on June 11, 2025. Regardless, he put forth one more pre-recorded release in June 2024 called Never Let Go.

The song was released for BTS's 11th debut anniversary, and the idol paid tribute to the relationship he shares with the BTS fandom ARMY. Additionally, in December 2024, he also released the documentary film called I Still Am, which showcases the creation and behind-the-scenes of his first solo album, GOLDEN.

