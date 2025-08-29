  • home icon
  "LEGENDARY" – Fans in awe as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo becomes global brand ambassador for K-skincare brand Abib while still serving in military

“LEGENDARY” – Fans in awe as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo becomes global brand ambassador for K-skincare brand Abib while still serving in military

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 29, 2025 08:32 GMT
Cha Eun-woo (Image via Instagram/@abib.global)
Cha Eun-woo (Image via Instagram/@abib.global)

On August 29, 2025, Abib officially signed Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO as its new global model, posting a teaser video featuring the actor on Instagram. The skincare brand announced that Cha will headline its campaign, A New Wind, set to launch in the U.S., Thailand, and later in other overseas markets.

The move reflects Abib’s push to expand internationally, utilizing the K-pop star’s fame as a vocalist and performer to help the company access a larger demographic. The declaration occurred shortly following his enlistment.

On July 28 KST, Cha entered the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do. He will complete basic drills before serving with the military band for the rest of his duty. Despite being in service, the True Beauty star continues to represent Abib in its upcoming campaign, drawing reactions from admirers.

"WOW! THIS LEGENDARY BEHAVIOR! 🫶🏻 ," an X user commented.
Many have commended Cha Eun-woo for maintaining a visible presence despite being just a month into his military service. It is noted, however, that these campaigns were filmed before his enlistment.

Other fans have expressed their excitement over his new role.

Cha Eun-woo's other notable endorsements

Cha Eun-woo (Image via X/@CHAEUNWOO_offcl)
Cha Eun-woo (Image via X/@CHAEUNWOO_offcl)

Over the last few years, Cha Eun-woo's name has appeared across both premium and everyday brands. In the style and luxury segment, the K-pop star became Burberry's global ambassador in July 2021.

A year later, Liberclassy launched him as the face of its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. By June 2022, Dior Beauty named him an ambassador, followed by becoming the brand's global ambassador in December of the same year. In September 2024, he added Chaumet and Calvin Klein to the roster.

In footwear, Skechers appointed him as Asia-Pacific representative in early 2023, covering regions including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Korean tourism also signed him on. He was chosen as an honorary ambassador for “Visit Korea Year 2023–2024,” with the official event held on May 23, 2023.

Food and beverage brands dominated his endorsement list in 2024. Cornetto Southeast Asia tapped him in January, Milo Thailand in February, and Sprite Korea in March. By August, he was fronting campaigns for Nescafé in Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Bodyfriend in the health-tech sector.

In wellness, Ricola appointed him as an ambassador in October 2023, followed by Hanwha Life Insurance around the same time. By late 2024, Cha was promoting MiMac Study and, in October, became the face of Norang Todak chicken.

Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO has already earned recognition in the army. The 28-year-old was picked as a Company Leader Trainee during his basic course. On August 13, the training center posted photos of recruits, showing him in full uniform with the leader’s armband.

The role is given to trainees who display discipline and leadership skills. Once training ends, he will continue his duty with the military band unit.

