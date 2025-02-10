On February 10, SM Entertainment released concept photos for Hearts2Hearts' upcoming debut single, The Chase. In the concept photos, the members are seen looking directly at the camera with serious expressions. Dressed in casual chic attire, they stand in locations such as an indoor gym, a classroom, and a hallway.

The pink-tinged photos exude a mysterious vibe, aligning with the group's concept of mystery and fantasy. However, the concept photos drew mixed reactions from the fans. Some netizens were impressed with the girls' visuals, with some comparing the group's concept to other SM's senior girl groups.

After the photos surfaced online, fans took to social media to put forth their conclusions. One X user wrote:

"keep y’all unwarranted opinions to yourself, let these girls have their moment. well it isn’t a SM group debut without these hates. smh"

Several netizens shared their opinions on the social media platform.

"this feels underwhelming but ima give them a chance if the music slaps then idc" an X user tweeted.

"these pics are so gorgeous omg??" a fan replied

"i don't have any words to say, but SHE'S SO GORGEOUS????" another fan wrote

Fans compared the debut concept images to those of SM Entertainment's senior girl groups, such as Red Velvet and SNSD, as well as groups like tripleS. Netizens were impressed with the girls' visuals and wondered what the song would be like.

"joy - irene - yoona - eunha in one group wowwwww," a netizen wrote,

"we listen we donʼt judge. has sm gone back to the “low budget” era? imagine in an era as sophisticated and luxurious as sm today, only releasing a Teaser where snsd is introduced with ITNW Teaser Image, lol" an X user wrote.

"close enough welcome back evolution," another user replied.

All you need to know about Hearts2Hearts' debut

Hearts2Hearts is an eight-member girl group from SM Entertainment. With seven Korean members and one Indonesian member, the group created a curiosity even before its debut. This octet is scheduled to debut on February 24, 2025, with the single The Chase.

The group's members are Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on. A-na will reportedly join as the new host of MBC's Music Core from March 1, 2025, alongside ZEROBASEONE member Gyuvin and TWS member Dohoon.

If the reports are to be believed, Hearts2Hearts will make a comeback in the second quarter of 2025. According to a viral screenshot of SM Entertainment groups' upcoming activities, Hearts2Hearts already has plans for a comeback before it has even debuted.

