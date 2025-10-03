“Love their friendship so much” - Fans in awe after BTS’ Taehyung shows admiration for Park Bo-gum’s Chuseok special photoshoot on IG 

Park Bo-gum is starring in hanbok for the upcoming Harper’s BAZAAR Korea Hanbok Special Edition, set for October 6, 2025. The pictorial is part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s ‘Hanbok Wave’ project, which pairs top stars with innovative hanbok studios to highlight traditional fashion in a modern way. Park becomes the first male celebrity to join the campaign, following last year’s Kim Tae-ri.The feature spans over 40 pages, with the actor sharing images on social media and exciting fans ahead of the release. In one teaser image, Park is seen in a flowing white outfit, set against a warm orange backdrop with the magazine’s logo. BTS’ Taehyung also reacted, commenting &quot;So beautiful&quot; on the post and leaving a red heart on another.Fans quickly noticed the interaction and celebrated the friendly interaction.&quot;I love their friendship so much,&quot; an X user commented. dii (slow) @kthdddLINKI love their friendship so muchMany noted the exchange, commenting on Taehyung’s &quot;support&quot; for his friends.۶ৎ @prettytaegukLINKLove how taekook always supports their friends/members and hypes them💜taehyung 🩶 @queensofstreamsLINKpls he’s so cute, what a sweet bond they have, you can just tell they adore each other 🫶🏼lele @vublesLINKsorry, but bro is so whipped. He’s always really supportive of his friends, but come on, he’s been stalking Bogum’s profile for the last hour and can’t stop praising him. He has the same crush on Bogum as I have on him 😭As for the photos and behind-the-scenes videos from Park’s shoot, it will be available on October 6 via the official SNS accounts of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Gongjinwon. The release coincides with the Chuseok holiday. Additional quotes show admirers describing them as &quot;cute.&quot;JK⁷ 정국 ♡ @vminkookgi_LINKSoo cute 😭ᴮᴱSusy⁷ ∞ NO PLATINUM AWARD, NO OPINION. @SusyBangtansLINKAww that’s a cute friendship.✨taekook✨ @outrotksLINKnoo they’re so cute 🥹BTS’ Taehyung &amp; Park Bo-gum’s years of friendshipBTS' Taehyung and Park Bo-gum (Image via Instagram/@bogummy)On August 1, 2025, Park Bo-gum ended KBS 2TV’s The Seasons – Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile, closing a five-month run. There, fans got an unexpected surprise when BTS’ Taehyung, sent a video message. In it, V congratulated Park and hinted at Bangtan’s upcoming full-group comeback.Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINKTaehyung’s video message to his long time close friend Actor Park Bogum on his show finale Cantible!🐯Hello! I’m BTS V. Since it’s Bogum hyung’s Cantabile finale, I’ve filmed this video. Bogum hyung sent me a text, ‘Taehyungah do you want to come on?’ But because of our next album preparation, I’m in the US, and unfortunately I couldn’t make it. And if one day there is another chance, I’d love to record the show together. The audience who thus far loved and supported Cantabile, I hope you spent a great time with Bogum hyung. We (BTS) will come out with a cool album next spring, please look forward to bts music. I’ll work hard! Thank you! We love a supportive friend!Taehyung and Park's friendship started in 2015 when the When Life Gives You Tangerines star was hosting Music Bank. “We met because he’s the host of a music show. We exchanged phone numbers once, and as we’ve talked, we’ve found things in common like our hobbies,&quot; V spoke about his friendship with Bo-gum on the 2016 reality show Celebrity Bromance with Kim Min-jae.He also recalled trips to Lotte World, where fans quickly gathered around them.“When we got into Lotte World, everyone was walking around without masks. Not long after that, people began to gather. We just went on two or three rides and then realized it wasn’t going to work, so we left,&quot; the K-pop idol added. Their bond includes a trip to Jeju Island and Park attending BTS’ Hong Kong concert. On social media, Park has frequently shared birthday messages and photos, showing support for Taehyung. Most recently, the two appeared together at a CELINE fashion show in July.This Chuseok, Park Bo-gum will also appear in hanbok on Times Square’s electronic billboards. The video, part of the government’s 'Hanbok Wave' project, will also screen in Milan, Tokyo, Paris, and Seoul, the Ministry of Culture announced.