  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Love their friendship so much” - Fans in awe after BTS’ Taehyung shows admiration for Park Bo-gum’s Chuseok special photoshoot on IG 

“Love their friendship so much” - Fans in awe after BTS’ Taehyung shows admiration for Park Bo-gum’s Chuseok special photoshoot on IG 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:20 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung comments on Park Bo-gum's Harper’s BAZAAR Korea Hanbok Special Edition shoot (Image via X/@mcstkorea, Instagram/@bogummy)

Park Bo-gum is starring in hanbok for the upcoming Harper’s BAZAAR Korea Hanbok Special Edition, set for October 6, 2025. The pictorial is part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s ‘Hanbok Wave’ project, which pairs top stars with innovative hanbok studios to highlight traditional fashion in a modern way. Park becomes the first male celebrity to join the campaign, following last year’s Kim Tae-ri.

Ad

The feature spans over 40 pages, with the actor sharing images on social media and exciting fans ahead of the release. In one teaser image, Park is seen in a flowing white outfit, set against a warm orange backdrop with the magazine’s logo. BTS’ Taehyung also reacted, commenting "So beautiful" on the post and leaving a red heart on another.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans quickly noticed the interaction and celebrated the friendly interaction.

"I love their friendship so much," an X user commented.
Ad

Many noted the exchange, commenting on Taehyung’s "support" for his friends.

Ad
Ad
Ad

As for the photos and behind-the-scenes videos from Park’s shoot, it will be available on October 6 via the official SNS accounts of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Gongjinwon. The release coincides with the Chuseok holiday. Additional quotes show admirers describing them as "cute."

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung & Park Bo-gum’s years of friendship

BTS&#039; Taehyung and Park Bo-gum (Image via Instagram/@bogummy)
BTS' Taehyung and Park Bo-gum (Image via Instagram/@bogummy)

On August 1, 2025, Park Bo-gum ended KBS 2TV’s The Seasons – Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile, closing a five-month run. There, fans got an unexpected surprise when BTS’ Taehyung, sent a video message. In it, V congratulated Park and hinted at Bangtan’s upcoming full-group comeback.

Ad
Ad

Taehyung and Park's friendship started in 2015 when the When Life Gives You Tangerines star was hosting Music Bank.

“We met because he’s the host of a music show. We exchanged phone numbers once, and as we’ve talked, we’ve found things in common like our hobbies," V spoke about his friendship with Bo-gum on the 2016 reality show Celebrity Bromance with Kim Min-jae.
Ad

He also recalled trips to Lotte World, where fans quickly gathered around them.

“When we got into Lotte World, everyone was walking around without masks. Not long after that, people began to gather. We just went on two or three rides and then realized it wasn’t going to work, so we left," the K-pop idol added.
Ad

Their bond includes a trip to Jeju Island and Park attending BTS’ Hong Kong concert. On social media, Park has frequently shared birthday messages and photos, showing support for Taehyung. Most recently, the two appeared together at a CELINE fashion show in July.

This Chuseok, Park Bo-gum will also appear in hanbok on Times Square’s electronic billboards. The video, part of the government’s 'Hanbok Wave' project, will also screen in Milan, Tokyo, Paris, and Seoul, the Ministry of Culture announced.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications