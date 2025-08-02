“This friendship is precious”: Fans emotional as BTS’ Taehyung sends a heartfelt video message for Park Bogum on his Cantabile finale

A heartfelt surprise video message from BTS’ Taehyung was played during the finale of Park Bo-gum's music talk show, The Series: Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile, held on August 1, 2025. Although V couldn’t attend the show in person, he made sure to send his love and support to the actor.In the message, V expressed his regret for not being able to join the show, revealing that he was currently in the US working on BTS’ upcoming album. He promised that if given the opportunity in the future, he’d love to appear on the show with Bo-gum.In the video, V responded to Bogum's text message that he sent to him, saying:Hello! I’m BTS V. Since it’s Bogum hyung’s Cantabile finale, I’ve filmed this video. Bogum hyung sent me a text, ‘Taehyungah do you want to come on?’ But because of our next album preparation, I’m in the US, and unfortunately I couldn’t make it. And if one day there is another chance, I’d love to record the show together.Appreciating the show's audience, he continued:The audience who thus far loved and supported Cantabile, I hope you spent a great time with Bogum hyung. We (BTS) will come out with a cool album next spring, please look forward to bts music. I’ll work hard! Thank you!Park Bo-gum looked visibly touched by the unexpected message, and the moment melted fans’ hearts. The moment underscored the ongoing friendship between Park Bo-gum and BTS’ V.Following the video, which quickly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), one fan commented:“This friendship is precious.”Fans congratulated Park Bo-gum and expressed their love for the duo’s bond and hoped to see them together on screen in the future.“Congratulations, Bogummy! Taehyung will always give his 100% support to his best friends. He will always give his time &amp; presence (if he could) to show how proud he is for his friends.” A fan wrote.“I love them together so much. It would have been cute if Tae had been able to join but I'm sure other opportunities will come up.” A fan expressed.“I just love their friendship and how they love and support each other!” A fan said.Fans were touched by Taehyung’s heartfelt gesture and praised his unwavering support for Park Bo-gum.“Tae is so sweet, he’ll go to any lengths to support a friend, even if it means sending a shoutout from the middle of a jungle.” A fan affirmed.“Truly beautiful friendship..my taegum.” A fan coined.“Tae is literally the sweetest person ever.” A fan remarked.Park Bo-gum and Taehyung's long-standing friendshipPark Bo-gum and BTS’ Taehyung have long been appreciated by fans for their warm friendship. What makes their bond particularly notable is how they’ve maintained it despite coming from different corners of the entertainment industry, Bo-gum as an actor and Taehyung as a K-pop star.In July 2025, fans were treated to several lighthearted moments between the two. On July 6, both Bo-gum and V attended CELINE's Spring/Summer fashion show in Paris, as brand ambassadors. The event also saw the presence of fellow ambassador Korean star Bae Suzy. Fans were thrilled to see all three share moments together, with numerous photos surfacing online after the event.Even before the main event, their closeness was apparent. On July 4, the two stars arrived in Paris together. That evening, a &quot;welcome-back&quot; party was held for Taehyung to celebrate his return to ambassador duties following his military service.Later, a candid moment caught fans' attention when videos showed Bo-gum being quietly looked after by V, who accompanied him back to their hotel, riding in the same car to ensure he returned safely. This considerate gesture was widely appreciated by fans and seen as another reflection of their close friendship.With all these recent glimpses into their bond, from fashion shows to personal gestures, fans are eager to see Park Bo-gum and Taehyung together again soon.