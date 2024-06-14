Lovely Runner fame Kim Hye-yoon announces fan meeting tour: All we know so far

Kim Hye-yoon, who recently won hearts in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner, declared an upcoming fan meeting tour on June 14. The actor's agency, Artist Company, rolled out the itinerary she will follow on their socials, drawing much anticipation and attention.

The tour is titled "Hye-ppiness" and its announcement was accompanied by an official poster in black and white. With this, she joins the bevy of Korean actors who will be hitting the road in the upcoming weeks or are already on tour to meet their fans.

Kim Hye-yoon will kick off the meet-and-greet activities in Seoul. The Snowdrop actor will then step overseas to Japan, where she will meet fans in Osaka and Tokyo. She will embark on her fan meeting trek, with her first meeting in the Grand Hall of Sungshin Women's University Woonjung Green Campus in Seoul, South Korea, on July 13, 2024 (2 PM, 7 PM).

The 27-year-old artist will meet her fans at Zepp Namba in Osaka on July 26 and Zepp Yokohama in Tokyo on July 28. Netizens have been excited since the news came out and are hoping more dates and places will be added to her map.

Meanwhile, the actor was seen in her most recent project, Lovely Runner, which gained popularity among national and global viewers. She played the role of Im Sol, a devoted fan of an idol played by Byeon Woo-seok.

The story, which inculcates time travel and the theme of another chance at winning the love of one's life, binds the two actors in its narrative. Kim Hye-yoon has been garnering praise for her role as Im Sol.

More on actor and model Kim Hye-yoon

Many fans know Kim Hye-yoon from her recent roles, but it may be a lesser-known fact to some that the actor has been in 50 television and film productions, counting those from her university years.

Her talent was first displayed in the 2013 drama Samsaengi, while in the following years, she was seen in popular projects like Extraordinary You (2019), True Beauty (2020-2021), Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (2021), Snowdrop (2021-2022), and more.

Furthermore, owing to the immense love received by the tvN drama Lovely Runner, the actor, along with the cast and production team of the show, will be attending a reward vacation tour to Phuket, Thailand. On June 4, CJ ENM, which backed the show's production, announced the reward vacation.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok, who is currently on his Asia-wide "Summer Letter" fan meeting tour, will not be able to attend the trip to Thailand due to overlapping schedules. While this news disheartened the devoted fans of the actor and the show, the confirmation of Kim Hye-yoon attending the trip delighted them.

In a statement to Star News, a representative from her label revealed,

"We are making efforts to adjust the actress's schedule to enable her participation in the trip."

At the same time, the specific details of the trip are presently being discussed.

Korean actors' 2024 fan meeting tours

In other news, Korean actors have been successively laying out schedules for their fan meeting tours lately.

Apart from Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok's individual tours, actor Kim Soo-hyun will kick-start his "EYES ON YOU" tour on June 15 from Bangkok, Thailand. Actor Kim Ji-won will meet her dedicated fans across Asia on June 22 and 23 when she holds her "Be My One" tour in Seoul.