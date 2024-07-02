"Lovestagram rumor was false"— Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's agencies respond to The Queen of Tears co-stars' dating allegations

On Tuesday, July 2, following an increase of dating allegations between The Queen of Tears co-stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, both their agencies responded to the same. In a report to the Korean media outlet Sports Dong-A, both actors' agencies refused to address every ongoing rumor, hinting that they were categorically false.

"Regarding this, Kim Soo Hyun’s label, Gold Medalist, and Kim Ji Won’s agency, HighZiumStudio, have stated they wouldn’t be responding to each rumor, hinting that the lovestagram rumor was false."

A few hours before the statement release, the two co-stars were tangled in dating allegations for their supposedly similar Instagram feed. Korean media outlet Sports Chosun released a report stating that Kim Soo-hyun's now-edited Instagram post shared sharp similarities with a post made by Kim Ji-won. They also highlighted that both posts were made around the same time.

This, thereby, led to dating speculation and the possibility of the two maintaining Lovestagram. Lovestagram is a concept where couples often upload matching pictures to their feed. Additionally, given that the two stars have been in and out of dating rumors since the premiere of their show, The Queen of Tears, the speculations were further fueled by the recent Lovestagram rumors.

Queen of Tears' co-stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's dating rumors

Queen of Tears is a K-drama series starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won that premiered in March. The show immediately garnered attention because of its intriguing plot and exciting cast. However, dating rumors between the two main leads soon began to surface on the internet. Fans kickstarted rumors between the two stars following the release of the show's behind-the-scenes videos.

Since the two shared a close friendship, they were often shipped with one another. These rumors continued to surmount as fans found alleged matching couple items, shared items of clothing, and other speculations that the two spent time together outside their schedule as co-workers. However, their agencies neither confirmed, denied, nor addressed these rumors until the recent turn of events.

On July 2, Kim Soo-hyun posted a thread of pictures on his Instagram account. However, he soon removed the first three images from the thread a few minutes after posting. The actor allegedly edited his post due to the Lovestagram speculations that surfaced on the internet. Soon after Kim Soo-hyun's post, fans put up Kim Ji-won's recent thread's pictures with Soo-hyun's, side by side.

They soon realized several alleged similarities and claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won were subtly announcing themselves as a couple. However, the recent media report about their agencies' expressed that rumors are not true, especially that of the Lovestagram.

On the other hand, their series, Queen of Tears, bagged several achievements. It ranked on Netflix's TOP 10, surpassing an impressive viewership of 600 million in the span of 13 weeks, but its finale also set a new viewership record for tvN by accumulating an average of 24.9%.

