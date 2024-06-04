"LIFE IS WORTH LIVING AGAIN": Internet reacts as Queen of Tears cast reunite for the filming of its Blu-ray content

On June 4, 2024, the cast of tvN and Netflix's popular drama Queen of Tears reunited for the show's Blu-ray CD/DVD commentary. Park Sung-hoon, who played Yoon Eun-seong in the K-drama, uploaded a group selfie on his personal Instagram profile. Fans were delighted to see Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin in a single frame once again.

The series aired its last episode on April 28, 2024, and made history by topping record-breaking viewership throughout, surpassing Crash Landing on You. Meanwhile, admirers rejoiced to see their favorite cast come together after a month of the show's end. Meanwhile, the production house announced releasing the show's Blu-ray CD/DVD segments to provide fans with an outstanding audio-visual experience.

Fans took over social media and shared their excitement, especially to see Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in a single frame again.

"Kim Jiwon and Kim Soohyun both wearing black this can only mean one thing in Korea" — an X user wrote.

"They say; keep your friend close but keep your enemy closer. Eunseong putting his hands both on Haein & Hyunwoo. Like “no way I’m gonna let you both off the hook easily ‘til this day"" — an X user wrote.

"My favorite chaotic friends a.k.a. ijbol gang are finally reunited again today for bluray commentary recording #QueenOfTears" — an X user wrote.

"Script reading vs bluray commentary, you can clearly see the difference and how much they've bonded" — an X user wrote.

Admirers praised the performers for their outstanding performances throughout and for working on a beautiful story that is loved globally.

"QOT cast is the best thing happend to this drama where all of them share same brain cells ,have precious bond, no negative energy just happy people spreading immense happiness" — an X user wrote.

"I love #QueenOfTears cast friendship. I hope we can see them work together one day again or at least they can be like #FlowerOfEvil cast and share with us their meetings photos time to time. My #BusinessProposal heart can't relate" — an X user wrote.

"It is been about two months since the drama ended, but today they gathered for a content, of course for fans, not for promotion. I find it so sincere here." — an X user wrote.

"People connecting their dress colors Soohyun wears black almost everyday like his school uniform" — an X user wrote.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's drama Queen of Tears still remains the most-searched show in 2024

On June 4, 2024, the official X account, @kdramahandle, reported that Queen of Tears remains the most-searched drama on Google in South Korea in 2024. The popular program Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, came in second place. Additionally, the Queen of Tears OST album, consisting of 12 tracks, is reported to be released in a limited edition LP.

Queen of Tears aired its pilot episode on March 9, 2024, and focused on the story of chaebol heiress and CEO Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won), who faces a life-threatening illness. Despite being at loggerheads with her husband, Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), they rekindle their love as they try to find a cure for her disease.

Meanwhile, a record-breaking 24.85% of viewers countrywide watched the last episode of the Korean romantic comedy Queen of Tears (2024), setting a new standard for tvN dramas. In terms of both viewing ratings and total viewers, the drama rose to third place in Korean cable television history.

The Korea Times reported that the Seoul metropolitan area's average rating for the episode was 28.4%. With a final episode rating of 21.683%, Queen of Tears surpassed Crash Landing on You (2020) to become the highest-rated tvN series ever.

A total of 93.8 million hours of viewing were spent on Queen of Tears during the week of March 25 to 31, 2024, making it one of the top 10 non-English series on Netflix's Global Top 10 worldwide. The show dominated at the top in over 68 nations, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and India.

Queen of Tears featured the original soundtrack (OST) Way Home by Kim Soo-hyun. The singer contributed his vocals after a decade, as he last sang an OST for his 2013 drama My Love from the Star. Both shows are available on Netflix for global streaming.