Queen of Tears OST album records top sales rankings causing a sell-out even before its official release

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won made records after it released its first episode on March 9, 2024. The Netflix and tvN popular K-drama was a high-budget project with a total budget of over $48 million and was filmed in parts of Germany and South Korea. Furthermore, the drama's original soundtracks (OST) were praised and loved worldwide for its lyrics and melodies.

On June 3, 2024, South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that the original soundtrack album sold out even as the show was airing from March 9 to April 28, 2024. The first run of the Queen of Tears OST record was sold out even before its official release. The production house is reportedly planning to produce more album quantities in limited editions.

Additionally, the record has often been at the top of several music store sales lists. The OST album includes tracks performed by the show's lead star Kim Soo-hyun, singer Heize, Hong Isaac, Paul Kim, Kim Nayoung, So Soo-bin, Choi Yuri, Dori, Kim Taerae (ZEROBASEONE), Crush, and 10CM. The album was first released on April 30, 2024, consisting of all of the singles and background tracks.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won earning laurels even months after airing its last episode

The Netflix K-drama Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun (starred in It's Okay To Not Be Okay), Kim Ji-won (starred in My Liberation Notes), Park Sung-hoon (starred in The Glory), Kwak Dong-yeon (of Vincenzo fame), and Lee Joo-bin (previously seen in Love To Hate You), among others.

Kim Soo-hyun sang Way Home for the last episode of the show, marking his return to singing after a decade. The South Korean actor's last musical contribution was My Love From The Star starring Jun Ji-hyun, which was released in 2013.

Meanwhile, the current album of Queen of Tears consists of 14 original soundtracks which shot to the top of music store charts immediately after its release in April 2024. The album is divided into two parts the first CD contains the original soundtracks (singles) while CD2 consists of the back all 40 background scores produced for the Netflix drama.

ever, the original album - which was released on April 30 - only contains 12 soundtracks. The same will be reproduced in a limited edition to meet the influx in customer demand. It will also include an inner sleeve, a three-column lyric sheet with still cuts from the show, and three different kinds of small posters.

Expand Tweet

Here's the tracklist of the K-drama:

CD1:

In a Beautiful Way

The Reason of My Smiles

Tell Me It's Not a Dream

Hold Me Back

Love You With All My Heart

Fallin

Can't Get Over You

From Bottom of My Heart

Last Chance

Promise

Heart Flutter

More Than Enough

Way Home

In a Beautiful Way

CD2 contains 40 songs. Here are some of them:

Timing Game

Love, Love, Love

It Is What It Is

Reconciliation

If I Really Love You

Looking for HaeIn

Hated You Back Then

Indelible Love

Hong's Family

Mulberry Romance

Under the Name of Family

Still, I

Spy Team

On a Warm Day

The Most Precious Thing

BumJa in Love

Talking About

The Only Reason

Sorry and Thank You, and more...

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix for worldwide streaming along with Dailymotion. The series has 16 episodes and will not be renewed for a second season.