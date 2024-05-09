“There was no such story” — Na Young-hee reveals ‘Queen Of Tears’ reward vacation has been canceled

On May 7, 2024, Queen of Tears actress Na Young-hee appeared on the YouTube talk show of South Korean actress Baek Ji-yeon, titled Now Baekjiyeon. Young-hee recently starred in the tvN and Netflix drama as the mother of the chaebol heiress Hong Hae-in—played by Kim Ji-won.

During the talk show, Baek Ji-yeon enquired if there would be a reward vacation for the Queen of Tears cast since the drama achieved massive success and had a 20% viewership rating, a never-seen-before feat in the K-drama world. In response, Na Young-hee stated that there was nothing discussed as such.

"I was happy because the drama went well. There was no such story [about a vacation]." (as reported by MK Sports and translations by Google Translate)

She further added that although she had previously been to reward vacations for her other drama projects, the latest tvN drama's pre-production has caused a shift in circumstances this time around.

Fans speculate that Queen of Tears reward vacation may not be possible due to upcoming tours for the lead duo

During their conversation, Baek Ji-yeon brought up the moment of the car crash from episode 15 of Queen of Tears, and mentioned how amazingly Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won delivered the scene.

Additionally, Na Young-hee said that as more Queen of Tears episodes kept releasing, people in her immediate vicinity began asking her about spoilers - a sign of how well-liked the drama was.

Talks for a well-earned reward trip for the hardworking actors and crew have been ongoing since April 27, 2024. A spokesman from the critically acclaimed tvN series revealed the details of this post-finale retreat, guaranteeing a restorative vacation for all parties.

Furthermore, there were rumors online of an even more joyous get-together floating among the production crew. However, on May 7, 2024, Na Young-hee put all those speculations to rest, stating that the circumstances had changed.

Die-hard fans of the drama noted that this could be due to the fact that both the lead stars—Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won—are set to head out for their respective fan meeting tours across the world.

Kim Soo-hyun's scheduled fan meet tour, dubbed the "2024 Kim Soo-hyun Asia Tour: Eyes on You," will begin on June 15 in Bangkok's Thunder Dome Stadium, according to a Tuesday (May 7) announcement from the actor's agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

After winning the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Popular Actor for his drama Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-hyun is also set to take his fan tour to Japan. On June 22 and 23, there will be two days of fan meetups at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama. The 10,000-seat venue's tickets are priced at 13,000 yen ($84).

Meanwhile, on June 22, at the Shinhan Card SOL PaySquare Live Hall in Seoul, Kim Ji-won will host her very first fan meeting, themed "Be My One." Her management company, HighZium Studio, made the formal announcement via Instagram.

Queen of Tears is a gripping story of resilience, wit, and the unexpected romance of a husband and wife as they reignite their love once faced with a dire situation. It was written by the well-known author Park Ji Eun, who is known for Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star. The drama is available on Netflix.